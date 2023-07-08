 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wimbledon 2023: Men’s schedule, bracket, scores for Saturday, July 8

We have everything you need to know for the men’s action at Wimbledon on Saturday, including schedule, scores and more.

By Teddy Ricketson
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays a backhand in the Men’s Singles second round match against Alexandre Muller of France during day five of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 07, 2023 in London, England. Photo by Shi Tang/Getty Images

Wimbledon’s third round will continue on Saturday, July 8. The weather has tried to play a factor in the matches, but the schedule should be close to getting back on track. Saturday’s action will feature some heavy hitters, with No. 1 overall seed Carlos Alcaraz in action. He is one of 10 seeded players scheduled to play on Saturday.

While Alcaraz and #3 seed Daniil Medvedev are some of the big names playing, eyes could be elsewhere in this round. Laslo Djere, Matteo Berrettini, Jiri Lehecka and Christopher Eubanks are heading into their respective matches after knocking off a seeded opponent.

All scheduled times are tentative based on the length of preceding matches. Players grouped together will play on the same court.

Wimbledon schedule: Saturday, July 8

6 a.m. ET

Jiri Lehecka vs. #16 Tommy Paul

7:30 a.m. ET

#31 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. #6 Holger Rune
Christopher Eubanks vs. Christopher O’Connell

8 a.m. ET

#3 Daniil Medvedev vs. Marton Fucsovics
Laslo Djere vs. #5 Stefanos Tsitsipas

8:30 a.m. ET

#1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. #25 Nicolas Jarry

10 a.m. ET

#10 Frances Tiafoe vs. #21 Grigor Dimitrov

11:30 a.m. ET

#19 Alexander Zverev vs. Matteo Berrettini

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Alcaraz still has the second-best odds to win Wimbledon at DraftKings Sportsbook. He sits at +300 and is just behind Novak Djokovic (-175). The latter punched his ticket into the fourth round with a victory over Stan Wawrinka on Friday. Medvedev has the second-best odds among those playing on Friday, installed at +1800 to win the major.

More From DraftKings Network