Wimbledon 2023: Men’s schedule, bracket, scores for Saturday, July 8

Wimbledon’s third round will continue on Saturday, July 8. The weather has tried to play a factor in the matches, but the schedule should be close to getting back on track. Saturday’s action will feature some heavy hitters, with No. 1 overall seed Carlos Alcaraz in action. He is one of 10 seeded players scheduled to play on Saturday.

While Alcaraz and #3 seed Daniil Medvedev are some of the big names playing, eyes could be elsewhere in this round. Laslo Djere, Matteo Berrettini, Jiri Lehecka and Christopher Eubanks are heading into their respective matches after knocking off a seeded opponent.

All scheduled times are tentative based on the length of preceding matches. Players grouped together will play on the same court.

Wimbledon schedule: Saturday, July 8

6 a.m. ET

Jiri Lehecka vs. #16 Tommy Paul

7:30 a.m. ET

#31 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. #6 Holger Rune

Christopher Eubanks vs. Christopher O’Connell

8 a.m. ET

#3 Daniil Medvedev vs. Marton Fucsovics

Laslo Djere vs. #5 Stefanos Tsitsipas

8:30 a.m. ET

#1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. #25 Nicolas Jarry

10 a.m. ET

#10 Frances Tiafoe vs. #21 Grigor Dimitrov

11:30 a.m. ET

#19 Alexander Zverev vs. Matteo Berrettini

Alcaraz still has the second-best odds to win Wimbledon at DraftKings Sportsbook. He sits at +300 and is just behind Novak Djokovic (-175). The latter punched his ticket into the fourth round with a victory over Stan Wawrinka on Friday. Medvedev has the second-best odds among those playing on Friday, installed at +1800 to win the major.