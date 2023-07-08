Here’s the full 2023 MLB All-Star Week schedule

The All-Star Game will be played at T-Mobile Park for the first time since 2001. But there is so much more going on in Seattle over the next four days as part of MLB All-Star Week. Here is what you need to know about the marquee events.

Saturday, July 8

All-Star Futures Game, 7 p.m. ET

This will be the 24th edition of the MLB Futures Game, as this unique showcase dates back to 1999. The game features 50 of the top Minor Leaguers in the sport and the two teams will be split up between American League and National League rosters. The game will air on Peacock.

28 of MLB’s top 100 prospects will participate in this showcase, including No. 1 ranked prospect Jackson Holliday and No. 3 ranked prospect Jackson Chourio.

All-Star Celebrity Softball Game, 10 p.m. ET (Approximate)

Immediately following the Futures Game will be the annual Celebrity Softball Game at 10 p.m. ET on Peacock. This year’s game will feature actors like Joel McHale, Adam Devine, Jojo Siwa, and the Miz, as well as NBA stars Donovan Mitchell and Zach LaVine. Seattle Mariners legends Felix Hernandez, Bret Boone, and Mike Cameron will also take part in the festivities.

Sunday, July 9

MLB Draft, Day 1, 7 p.m. ET

The 2023 MLB Draft will begin on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET, with the first two rounds airing live on ESPN, MLB Network, and MLB.com. The Pittsburgh Pirates own the No. 1 pick and will be followed by the Washington Nationals at No. 2, the Detroit Tigers at No. 3, the Texas Rangers at No. 4, and the Minnesota Twins at No. 5.

The top prospect in this draft class is LSU right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes and he’s followed by outfielder teammate Dylan Crews at No. 2 and Florida outfielder Wyatt Langford at No. 3. The entire country got to see these three compete when LSU faced Florida in the College World Series championship a few weeks back.

Monday, July 10

2023 MLB Home Run Derby, 8 p.m. ET

The 2023 MLB Home Run Derby will take place on Monday at 8 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN. The participants of this year’s derby includes Luis Robert Jr., Pete Alonso, Mookie Betts, Adolis Garcia, Randy Arozarena, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Julio Rodriguez, and Adley Rutschman. Alonso will to join Ken Griffey Jr. as the only three-time winners of the event.

Tuesday, July 11

All-Star Game, 8 p.m. ET

The 93rd MLB All-Star Game will begin on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET and will air on Fox. The game will once again pit the best of the American League against the best of the National League. Here’s the list of starters for each squad:

American League 2023 MLB All-Star Game starters

1B Yandy Diaz - Tampa Bay Rays

2B Marcus Semien - Texas Rangers

SS Corey Seager - Texas Rangers

3B Josh Jung - Texas Rangers

C Jonah Heim - Texas Rangers

DH Shohei Ohtani - Los Angeles Angels

OF Mike Trout - Los Angeles Angels*

OF Randy Arozarena - Tampa Bay Rays

OF Aaron Judge - New York Yankees*

National League 2023 MLB All-Star Game starters

1B Freddie Freeman - Atlanta Braves

2B Luis Arraez - Miami Marlins

SS Orlando Arcia - Atlanta Braves

3B Nolan Arenado - St. Louis Cardinals

C Sean Murphy - Atlanta Braves

DH J.D. Martinez - Los Angeles Dodgers

OF Ronald Acuna Jr - Atlanta Braves

OF Mookie Betts - Los Angeles Dodgers

OF Corbin Carroll - Arizona Diamondbacks

*Will not play due to injury