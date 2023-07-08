Full undercard for Luis Nery vs. Froilan Saludar junior featherweight fight

Luis Nery and Froilan Saludr will headline a five-bout fight card on Saturday, July 8, live from the Recinto Ferial Metpec in Metpec, Mexico. The two fighters will meet in a 10-round main event. No title is on the line, so the winner will get bragging rights and get closer to a shot at the junior featherweight title. The action will get started at 9 p.m. ET and be available for streaming on ESPN+.

There are four other matches on the card, but the most intriguing is the main event. Nery ( 34-1) only has one loss in his career, and it came back in 2021 at the hands of Brandon Figueroa. Outside of that one blemish, he has been pretty dominant. He has won 26 bouts via KO. Nery has held several titles during his career, the most recent being the WBC Silver Super Bantamweight and the WBO Inter-Continental Super Bantamweight.

Saludr ( 33-6-1) is 2-3 in his last five bouts, but he did win his most recent match against Crison Omayao via TKO. He has 23 wins via KO and three losses via KO as well. Saludr is a former champion but has not held a title since 2019, when he was the WBO Asia Pacific SuperFly champion. He lost his most recent title opportunity, the WBO Oriental Super Fly. This Saturday will be his first time in the ring this year.

Full Card for Luis Nery vs. Froilan Saludar