Trail Blazers rookie guard Scoot Henderson to undergo MRI on shoulder

Portland Trail Blazers rookie PG Scoot Henderson will undergo an MRI on his right shoulder after sustaining an injury in his NBA Summer League debut vs. the Houston Rockets on Friday night, per Chris Haynes. Henderson finished with 15 points and six assists in just 21 minutes of court time. He was selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft by Portland.

Haynes mentions the injury is not believed to be a dislocation, which would be more serious and hold Henderson out the rest of the Summer League. There’s a chance the Blazers don’t risk anything and hold Henderson out anyway. There’s no reason to risk things on games that don’t matter. Henderson is too important to the franchise after PG Damian Lillard requested a trade. Portland has a pretty bright future in the back court at least with Henderson, Anfernee Simons and Sharpe.

If the Blazers shut down Henderson for the remainder of Vegas, that’ll hurt any bets on Portland to win the Summer League. They entered the tournament on Friday at +950 to win the SL title, third-best odds behind the Thunder and Pacers.