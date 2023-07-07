 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rockets Amen Thompson leaves Summer League game with ankle injury

The first of the two twins taken during the 2023 NBA Draft leaves early after rolling his ankle, and might be done with Vegas Summer League.

By Collin Sherwin
Amen Thompson #1 of the Houston Rockets leaves the court after being injured during the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center on July 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images

Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson rolled his ankle against the Portland Trail Blazers, and he noticeably limped off the court after going for a rebound late in the fourth quarter of their opening 2023 NBA Summer League game.

Thompson finished with 16 points in 28 minutes, including 6-13 from the field and 1-1 from three-point range. He also added four blocks and four rebounds.

With players more concerned about preventing injury than anything else in Summer League, we might have seen the last of the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 Draft at UNLV. Once an update on his status is available we’ll add it here.

The Rockets came back to win with a dramatic shot by Jabari Smith Jr. to pull out the 100-99 victory at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas.

