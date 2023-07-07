Sabrina Ionescu to grace WNBA Edition cover of NBA 2K24

2K Sports announced on Friday that New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu will be the cover athlete for the WNBA Edition of NBA 2K24. The news of Ionescu’s cover status comes just one day after the late Kobe Bryant was announced as the cover star for two versions of the game.

The annual video game is set to release this September prior to the start of the 2023-24 NBA season.

Ionescu has been a fast rising star in the WNBA and just earned her second All-Star Game selection in her young career. She is currently averaging 14.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game on a stacked Liberty team that is projected to challenge the reigning champion Las Vegas Aces for the WNBA title later this summer.

This is the third straight year that NBA 2K has featured a WNBA Edition, starting with Candace Parker gracing the cover for 2K22 and continuing with Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird sharing the cover for 2K23.