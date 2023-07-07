Thunder favored to win 2023 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas

The 2023 NBA Summer League gets underway in Las Vegas on Friday evening starting with the first games at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Summer League has slowly evolved into a super competitive showcase during the offseason, giving us a look at some of the top prospects in basketball for the first time. Of those players we’ll get to see a small sample size of San Antonio Spurs new center Victor Wembanyama, the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Below we’re going to look at the odds to win the 2023 SL and make some predictions.

2023 NBA Summer League odds

The Oklahoma City Thunder are the favorites to win the SL at +700 on DraftKings Sportsbook entering the first bit of action. OKC brings back a handful of players from last year, including the return of big Chet Holmgren, who looked good in a few games in the Salt Lake City SL. Along with Holmgren, the Thunder also have Tre Mann and Jalen Williams, both who are established NBA players. OKC makes sense as a favorite but it’s also the Summer League — anything can happen.

The Spurs are installed at +1100 with Wemby on board. San Antonio likely won’t play Wembanyama too much during the SL in Vegas. Wemby aside, the Spurs have a decent roster highlighted by Julian Champagnie and Malaki Branham. Both players lit up the California Classic prior to going to Las Vegas.

The Pistons are also an interesting pick at +1000 given the NBA talent they possess. James Wiseman, a top-3 pick in 2020 by the Warriors, doesn’t really need to be playing in Vegas. Along with Wiseman, Detroit has a solid core of 2023 top pick Ausar Thompson, former Houston standout Marcus Sasser, 2022 picks Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren, plus familiar names in Isaiah Livers and Buddy Boeheim.

Down the board, the Miami Heat already got some SL action in California and are +2200 to win in Vegas. The Heat were able to build up some chemistry and played well, led by Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez Jr. The Rockets at +1700 aren’t a bad bet either. Jabari Smith Jr. is arguably the best player in the field. Amen Thompson will also be playing after being a top-5 pick in 2023 along with first-rounder Cam Whitmore.