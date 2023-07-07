Summer League MVP odds: Brandon Miller slight favorite to win in Las Vegas showcase

NBA Summer League finally hits Las Vegas for the 2023 offseason, with the main portion of the showcase getting set to start Friday. Here’s a look at the odds to win Summer League MVP courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

It’s amazing to see five players with nearly identical odds at the top of the board. Brandon Miller, Charlotte’s No. 2 pick, is a slight favorite at +1000 to shine in Las Vegas. Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and Amen Thompson were top-4 picks in the 2023 NBA Draft and all check in at +1100, while Thunder big man Chet Holmgren joins them as the fourth player listed at that number. Ausar Thompson, Amen’s twin, is just below this group at +1200.

Among the top contenders, Wembanyama is most likely to be shut down before the Spurs finish their schedule. Miller has been all over the place with foul trouble, which makes Henderson the best option there. He’s likely going to have a chip on his shoulder after falling to No. 3, and the Trail Blazers will give him a ton of usage to let him take over games. His numbers should be great.

If you’re looking for a longshot bet, Julian Champagnie could get more run once Wembanyama gets shut down. Champagnie has been solid in Summer League so far for San Antonio and comes in at +1800. Magic rookie Anthony Black is set to have a big role as well and is a nice value play at +2200.

It’s important to note these odds will shift dramatically almost immediately, since Wembanyama, Miller, Henderson and Amen Thompson are all going to be in action Friday. There will be some movement after those results, so it might be best to wait a few days before making a wager on this offering.