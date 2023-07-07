 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How 2023 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas will work

All 30 teams will take the floor in Vegas for the Summer League.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Oklahoma City Thunder v Detroit Pistons
A diamond-themed logo commemorating the NBA’s 75th anniversary is shown on the court during a game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Detroit Pistons during the 2021 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on August 8, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Thunder defeated the Pistons 76-72.
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The 2023 NBA Summer League returns to Las Vegas for the main showcase, which will take place from July 7-17. The Las Vegas event has existed since 2004, so we’re coming up on the 20-year anniversary of the competition.

All 30 teams will be in action for this event which is not really all that important to the masses, but can be the break players who are looking for contracts need.

Here’s how the 2023 Summer League will work.

Each team is going to play four games from July 7-14. After those four games are played by every team, the top four teams will advance to the semifinal round. Semifinal games will take place on July 16, and the championship game will take place July 17.

For the teams that do not make the championship bracket, they will play a fifth game against another squad that did not make the cut. This way, every team is guaranteed at least five games in the Summer League.

