How to watch #2 Novak Djokovic in the third round of the 2023 Wimbledon on TV, via live stream

No. 2 Novak Djokovic has made his way to the third round of Wimbledon in his hunt to tie the all-time title record in the tournament. He will face Stan Wawrinka on Friday after defeating Jordan Thompson and Pedro Cachin in the first two rounds. Djokovic’s moneyline odds come in at a ridiculous -20000 at DraftKings Sportsbook, and Stan Wawrinka is available at +1800.

Djokovic is also the favorite to win it all at -165. He has won the last four Wimbledon titles and has captured seven in his career.

These two have met many times on the court, and while Wawrinka has managed to grab a few wins, Djokovic leads the all-time head-to-head record 20-6. Tune into ESPN to watch the third round match.

How to live stream Novak Djokovic vs. Stan Wawrinka

Date: Friday, July 7

Match time: 11:45 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: ESPN+, WatchESPN, ESPN app