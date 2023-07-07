How to watch #1 seed Iga Świątek in the third round of the 2023 Wimbledon on TV, via live stream

No. 1 Iga Swiatek faces No. 30 Petra Martic in the third round of Wimbledon on Friday, July 7. The favorite to win it all, Swiatek has already defeated Zhu Lin and Sara Sorribes Tormo in straight sets in the first two rounds. Martic is the first seeded opponent that Swiatek will face.

Swiatek is the heavy favorite in the match, listed at -8000 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Martic is installed at +1500. The two have met on the court twice before, and Swiatek has won both head-to-head matches.

Swiatek comes in with +175 odds to win the women’s singles tournament at Wimbledon, which would mark her first title there. She won the French Open earlier this year. Tune into ESPN to watch the match.

How to live stream #1 Iga Świątek vs. #30 Petra Martic

Date: Friday, July 7

Match time: 10:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: ESPN+, WatchESPN, ESPN app