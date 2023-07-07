Fantasy baseball trade value rankings: Buy low on Bobby Witt, sell high on Eloy Jimenez

Every week in this space, in addition to updating our rest-of-the-way rankings for the top 200 players in fantasy baseball, I always try to highlight two players to buy low and two players to sell high. And loath as I am to toot my own horn, it was another banner week: Buy-low recommendation Pablo Lopez showed out with a 12-K complete game (partial assist to the Kansas City Royals offense) while sells Nolan Jones (.161/.278/.161 with 11 strikeouts in his last 10 games) and Yusei Kikuchi (roughed up for five runs in 4.1 innings by the Boston Red Sox this past weekend) struggled.
This is a crucial time on the fantasy calendar, when draft capital and sentiment need to be put to the side and it’s time to figure out who can get your team to the promised land, so let’s get to this week’s rankings. As usual, not only will we rank the top 200 players for fantasy baseball (5x5 roto), but we also break down who’s rising, who’s falling and who we recommend targeting on the trade market. Whose hot start is fool’s gold? Who’s about to turn the corner? Read on for this week’s list, and for an explanation of why Eloy Jimenez should be on your trading block.
Buy
- If you’re one of the many fantasy owners who took a leap and spent first-round capital on Witt in drafts this spring, chances are you’ve been pretty disappointed at the return on investment. Yes, the 25 steals are nice, but they’ve come with a .251/.293/.425 slash line, plus mediocre counting stats thanks to the superfund site that is the Royals lineup sans Vinnie Pasquantino. Add it all up, and it’s a player who ranks around 75th in most standard fantasy leagues — not nearly the sort of second-year leap that people expected.
But a look under the hood reveals that Witt actually has taken a substantial step forward; it’s not just showing up in the box score quite yet. His strikeout and walk rates have marginally improved, which is encouraging. But the real reason for optimism is that Witt is attacking pitches to hit far more aggressively — and hitting the ball harder as a result. The former first-round pick’s zone swing and meatball swing rates are up 2.2% and 6.5%, respectively, meaning that he’s identifying and trying to do damage on the right sorts of pitches more often than he was as a rookie. And this shows up in his batted-ball data: Witt’s hard-hit rate, barrel rate, line drive rate, sweet-spot rate, expected average and expected slugging percentage are all way up among the league’s elite.
The problem? Bad luck, mostly. The gap between Witt’s expected wOBA (.360) and his actual wOBA (.312) is the sixth-largest in baseball, suggesting that better things are around the corner once more of those hard-hit balls start finding grass (or clearing the fence). With his obvious athleticism and willingness to run, there’s rare power/speed potential here, and Witt has a chance to put up a big second half and make good on those first-round picks yet.
- Another victim of bad luck: Swanson, who also boasts a very large gap between wOBA (.332) and xwOBA (.363). The Cubs shortstop’s strikeout rate is down, his walk rate is up and he’s barreling the ball more often than he ever has before. He’s not running as often as you’d expect, but that’s likely due to injury prevention more than anything else — Swanson’s sprint speed is as good as ever, but he’s battled through nagging ailments all year, including a heel contusion that’s caused him to miss the last couple of games. He’s an iron man, and if there’s anyone who stands to benefit from the All-Star break, it’s him; given how gung-ho Chicago is about letting its speedsters run, Swanson could be in for big things the rest of the summer.
Sell
- To put my cards on the table: I’ve long been an Eloy Jimenez skeptic. My issue lies not with his prodigious bat, but with his inability to stay healthy over a full season. The injury history is well-worn territory by now, so I won’t rehash it here, save for reemphasizing that the Chicago White Sox slugger has only cracked the 100-game mark once — way back in 2019.
The next IL stint is always around the corner, so if Jimenez happens to get hot for a couple of weeks, you should capitalize by selling high — and he’s been very, very hot of late. Jimenez started July with three straight multi-hit games, and overall has posted a robust .979 OPS with three homers over his last 14 starts. I understand that it can be tantalizing to look at those recent numbers — and his considerable physical gifts — and dream on a league-winning stretch run, but all you have to do is look at the games played column of his Baseball Reference page to see why that’s a mistake. Get out while the getting’s good.
Fantasy baseball trade value rankings: Week 15
As of 7/7
|Rank
|Player
|Eligible
|Value
|Rank
|Player
|Eligible
|Value
|1
|Ronald Acuna
|OF
|44
|2
|Fernando Tatis
|OF/SS
|43
|3
|Shohei Ohtani
|DH/SP
|42
|4
|Jose Ramirez
|3B
|41
|5
|Corbin Carroll
|OF
|35
|6
|Bo Bichette
|SS
|35
|7
|Mookie Betts
|2B/SS/OF
|35
|8
|Freddie Freeman
|1B
|35
|9
|Juan Soto
|OF
|33
|10
|Julio Rodriguez
|OF
|33
|11
|Bobby Witt
|SS/3B
|32
|12
|Rafael Devers
|3B
|32
|13
|Paul Goldschmidt
|1B
|31
|14
|Bryce Harper
|DH
|30
|15
|Trea Turner
|SS
|29
|16
|Kyle Tucker
|OF
|29
|17
|Austin Riley
|3B
|27
|18
|Vladimir Guerrero
|1B
|27
|19
|Matt Olson
|1B
|27
|20
|Yordan Alvarez
|OF
|27
|21
|Gerrit Cole
|SP
|27
|22
|Marcus Semien
|2B
|26
|23
|Aaron Judge
|OF
|26
|24
|Spencer Strider
|SP/RP
|25
|25
|Pete Alonso
|1B
|24
|26
|Randy Arozarena
|OF
|24
|27
|Corey Seager
|SS
|24
|28
|Nolan Arenado
|3B
|24
|29
|Jose Altuve
|2B
|24
|30
|Corbin Burnes
|SP
|23
|31
|Max Scherzer
|SP
|23
|32
|Wander Franco
|SS
|22
|33
|Kevin Gausman
|SP
|22
|34
|Luis Robert
|OF
|21
|35
|Luis Castillo
|SP
|21
|36
|Framber Valdez
|SP
|21
|37
|Elly De La Cruz
|SS/3B
|21
|38
|Shane McClanahan
|SP
|21
|39
|Manny Machado
|3B
|21
|40
|Kyle Schwarber
|OF
|20
|41
|Adolis Garcia
|OF
|20
|42
|Josh Hader
|RP
|20
|43
|Zac Gallen
|SP
|20
|44
|Ozzie Albies
|2B
|19
|45
|Cedric Mullins
|OF
|19
|46
|Sandy Alcantara
|SP
|19
|47
|Justin Verlander
|SP
|18
|48
|Aaron Nola
|SP
|17
|49
|Zack Wheeler
|SP
|17
|50
|Joe Musgrove
|SP
|17
|51
|Felix Bautista
|RP
|16
|52
|Devin Williams
|RP
|16
|53
|Will Smith
|C
|16
|54
|J.T. Realmuto
|C
|16
|55
|Mitch Keller
|SP
|16
|56
|Michael Harris
|OF
|16
|57
|Yu Darvish
|SP
|16
|58
|Jordan Romano
|RP
|15
|59
|Salvador Perez
|C
|15
|60
|Nate Lowe
|1B
|15
|61
|Alex Bregman
|3B
|15
|62
|Francisco Lindor
|SS
|15
|63
|Christian Walker
|1B
|15
|64
|Emmanuel Clase
|RP
|15
|65
|Christian Yelich
|OF
|15
|66
|Mike Trout
|OF
|15
|67
|Clayton Kershaw
|SP
|15
|68
|Eloy Jimenez
|OF
|15
|69
|Camilo Doval
|RP
|15
|70
|Joe Ryan
|SP
|15
|71
|George Springer
|OF
|15
|72
|Max Muncy
|2B/3B
|15
|73
|Logan Webb
|SP
|15
|74
|Nathan Eovaldi
|SP
|15
|75
|Dylan Cease
|SP
|15
|76
|Adley Rutschman
|C
|15
|77
|Jazz Chisholm
|2B/OF
|15
|78
|Starling Marte
|OF
|15
|79
|Daulton Varsho
|C/OF
|15
|80
|Jonathan India
|2B
|15
|81
|Ryan Pressly
|RP
|15
|82
|Pablo Lopez
|SP
|15
|83
|Shane Bieber
|SP
|15
|84
|Logan Gilbert
|SP
|15
|85
|George Kirby
|SP
|15
|86
|Gunnar Henderson
|SS/3B
|15
|87
|Teoscar Hernandez
|OF
|14
|88
|Julio Urias
|SP
|14
|89
|Byron Buxton
|OF
|14
|90
|Nick Castellanos
|OF
|14
|91
|Xander Bogaerts
|SS
|14
|92
|Yandy Diaz
|1B/3B
|14
|93
|Matt McLain
|2B/SS
|14
|94
|Masataka Yoshida
|OF
|14
|95
|Bryan Reynolds
|OF
|14
|96
|Sean Murphy
|C
|14
|97
|Willy Adames
|SS
|14
|98
|Dansby Swanson
|SS
|14
|99
|Tim Anderson
|SS
|14
|100
|Nico Hoerner
|2B/SS
|14
|101
|Anthony Santander
|1B/OF
|14
|102
|David Bednar
|RP
|14
|103
|Ty France
|1B
|14
|104
|Kris Bryant
|OF
|13
|105
|Jeremy Pena
|SS
|13
|106
|Kenley Jansen
|RP
|13
|107
|Matt Chapman
|3B
|13
|108
|Anthony Rizzo
|1B
|13
|109
|Brandon Nimmo
|OF
|13
|110
|Tyler Glasnow
|SP
|13
|111
|Cristian Javier
|SP
|12
|112
|Alex Verdugo
|OF
|12
|113
|Ketel Marte
|2B
|12
|114
|Alexis Diaz
|RP
|12
|115
|J.D. Martinez
|DH
|12
|116
|Ian Happ
|OF
|12
|117
|Giancarlo Stanton
|OF
|12
|118
|Seiya Suzuki
|OF
|12
|119
|Tommy Edman
|2B/SS
|12
|120
|Raisel Iglesias
|RP
|11
|121
|Carlos Correa
|SS
|11
|122
|Paul Sewald
|RP
|11
|123
|Christopher Morel
|2B/OF
|11
|124
|Blake Snell
|SP
|11
|125
|Charlie Morton
|SP
|11
|126
|Josh Naylor
|1B
|11
|127
|Chris Bassitt
|SP
|10
|128
|Brandon Woodruff
|SP
|10
|129
|Spencer Steer
|1B/3B
|10
|130
|Josh Jung
|3B
|10
|131
|Steven Kwan
|OF
|10
|132
|Lourdes Gurriel
|OF
|10
|133
|Ryan McMahon
|2B/3B
|10
|134
|Jose Abreu
|1B
|9
|135
|Josh Bell
|1B
|9
|136
|Esteury Ruiz
|OF
|9
|137
|Jesus Luzardo
|SP
|9
|138
|Sonny Gray
|SP
|9
|139
|Hunter Renfroe
|OF
|9
|140
|Lucas Giolito
|SP
|9
|141
|Amed Rosario
|SS
|9
|142
|David Robertson
|RP
|9
|143
|Nestor Cortes
|SP
|9
|144
|Jhoan Duran
|RP
|9
|145
|Tony Gonsolin
|SP
|9
|146
|Zach Eflin
|SP
|9
|147
|Bailey Ober
|SP
|9
|148
|Hunter Brown
|SP/RP
|9
|149
|Justin Turner
|1B/3B
|8
|150
|Bryce Miller
|SP
|8
|151
|Carlos Rodon
|SP
|8
|152
|Ryan Mountcastle
|1B
|8
|153
|Lance Lynn
|SP
|8
|154
|Freddy Peralta
|SP
|7
|155
|Carlos Estevez
|RP
|7
|156
|Jorge Soler
|OF
|7
|157
|Ezequiel Duran
|SS/3B/OF
|7
|158
|Jordan Walker
|3B/OF
|7
|159
|Luis Arraez
|1B/2B
|7
|160
|Bobby Miller
|SP
|7
|161
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|3B
|7
|162
|James Paxton
|SP
|7
|163
|Cody Bellinger
|1B
|7
|164
|Rowdy Tellez
|1B
|7
|165
|Gleyber Torres
|2B
|7
|166
|Jordan Montgomery
|SP
|7
|167
|Jose Berrios
|SP
|7
|168
|C.J. Cron
|1B
|6
|169
|Jon Gray
|SP
|6
|170
|Merrill Kelly
|SP
|6
|171
|Thairo Estrada
|2B/SS/OF
|6
|172
|Jeff McNeil
|2B/OF
|6
|173
|Willson Contreras
|C
|6
|174
|Will Smith
|RP
|6
|175
|William Contreras
|C
|6
|176
|Henry Davis
|C/OF
|6
|177
|Andrew Vaughn
|1B/OF
|6
|178
|Jordan Westburg
|SS
|6
|179
|Marcus Stroman
|SP
|6
|180
|Jarred Kelenic
|OF
|6
|181
|Riley Greene
|OF
|6
|182
|Jake Cronenworth
|1B/2B
|6
|183
|Royce Lewis
|SS/3B
|6
|184
|Javier Baez
|SS
|6
|185
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|SP
|6
|186
|Andres Gimenez
|2B
|6
|187
|Brandon Drury
|1B/2B/3B
|6
|188
|Ezequiel Tovar
|SS
|6
|189
|Tarik Skubal
|SP
|6
|190
|Scott Barlow
|RP
|5
|191
|Nolan Jones
|1B/OF
|5
|192
|Josh Lowe
|OF
|5
|193
|Andrew Heaney
|SP
|5
|194
|Austin Hays
|OF
|5
|195
|Max Fried
|SP
|5
|196
|Whit Merrifield
|2B/OF
|5
|197
|Bryson Stott
|2B/SS
|5
|198
|Nolan Gorman
|2B/3B
|5
|199
|Michael Conforto
|OF
|5
|200
|Bryan Woo
|SP
|5