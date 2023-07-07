Picks, predictions for Reds vs. Brewers on Friday, July 7

The Cincinnati Reds (49-39) and the Milwaukee Brewers (47-41) begin a three-game series on Friday, July 7. First pitch from American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin is set for 8:10 p.m. ET. Cincinnati will start rookie sensation Andrew Abbott (4-0, 1.21 ERA), while Milwaukee counters with ace Corbin Burnes (6-5, 4.00 ERA).

The Brewers are the -115 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Reds are the narrowest of underdogs at -105, and the run total is set at 7.5.

Reds-Brewers picks: Friday, July 7

Injury report

Reds

Out: SP Hunter Greene (hip), SP Ben Lively (pectoral)

Brewers

Out: RP Bennett Sousa (shoulder), 1B Rowdy Tellez (forearm), CF Tyrone Taylor (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Andrew Abbott vs. Corbin Burnes

Abbott has been Cincinnati’s best pitcher during his short tenure in the big leagues. The top prospect last pitched against the San Diego Padres, allowing one earned run on four hits over 7.2 innings. Abbott struck out 12 and walked one but didn’t factor into the decision.

Burnes hasn’t looked like a former Cy Young winner this season. He will take the mound for the 18th time this season after making his last start against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Burnes threw seven innings and allowed two earned runs on one hit. He struck out seven and walked two to earn his sixth win of the year.

Over/Under pick

This will be the fifth game these divisional opponents have played this year. So far, the run totals have finished at nine, 18, six and two. Cincinnati has been tearing the cover off the ball, scoring at least three runs in 18 straight games. Despite some rough patches, the Brew Crew is also swinging it well, tallying at least three in nine straight. Even with Abbott on the bump, I’m taking the over.

Pick: Over 7.5

Moneyline pick

America’s Team has won eight of its last nine games, while Milwaukee is 4-3 in its last seven. Burnes has the experience on the mound, but Abbott has been absolutely dealing. With Cincy's momentum, they should continue their streak, picking up a big win.

Pick: Reds