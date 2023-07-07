Picks, predictions for Orioles vs. Twins on Friday, July 7

The Baltimore Orioles and the Minnesota Twins begin a three-game series on Friday, July 7. First pitch from Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota is set for 8:10 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Apple TV+. Baltimore will start Cole Irvin, while Minnesota counters with Bailey Ober.

The Twins are the -145 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Orioles are the +125 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Orioles-Twins picks: Friday, July 7

Injury report

Orioles

Day-to-day: LF Austin Hays (hip), CF Aaron Hicks (Achilles)

Out: RP Cionel Perez (forearm), 1B Ryan Mountcastle (illness)

Twins

Out: RP Caleb Thielbar (oblique), RP Brock Stewart (elbow)

Out: 2B Jorge Polanco (hamstring), SS/3B Royce Lewis (oblique)

Starting pitchers

Cole Irvin vs. Bailey Ober

Irvin will make his 10th appearance and eighth start of the season on Friday. His last start was actually against Minnesota. He pitched five innings and allowed an earned run on six hits. Irvin walked three and struck out one. Irvin didn’t factor into the decision, but Baltimore picked up the 2-1 win.

Ober will start his 14th game of the season. He was dominant against the Orioles in his last start. Ober pitched seven shutout innings and only surrendered two hits. He struck out eight, didn’t allow any walks and logged his fifth win of the season.

Over/Under pick

Baltimore and Minnesota just played a three-game series last weekend. The run totals ended at nine, one and three. The Orioles finished that series and then scored at least three runs in each of their four games since. Still, they struggled against Ober in the last matchup, with Irvin also shining. I’m taking the under.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Orioles lost two of the three games these teams played last weekend and then split their four-game series against the New York Yankees. The Twins head into this game coming off a sweep against the Kansas City Royals. Minnesota should be able to use that momentum to pick up the win on Friday.

Pick: Twins