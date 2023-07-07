Picks, predictions for Mariners vs. Astros on Friday, July 7

The Seattle Mariners (43-43) and the Houston Astros (49-39) will play the second game of their four-game divisional series on Friday, July 7. First pitch from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas is set for 8:10 p.m. ET. Seattle will send Luis Castillo (5-6, 3.05 ERA) to the mound, while Houston counters with Hunter Brown (6-5, 3.76 ERA).

The Astros are the -115 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Mariners are technically the -105 underdogs, and the run total is set at 7.5.

Mariners-Astros picks: Friday, July 7

Injury report

Mariners

Out: SP Bryce Miller (blister), SP Marco Gonzales (elbow)

Astros

Out: 2B Jose Altuve (oblique), DH/LF Yordan Alvarez (oblique)

Starting pitchers

Luis Castillo vs. Hunter Brown

Castillo will be starting his 18th game of the season on Friday. He has been inconsistent this season, but so has his run support. He is coming off a start against the Tampa Bay Rays, where he pitched six innings and allowed six runs (four earned). Castillo gave up seven hits, struck out six, and didn’t factor into the decision.

Brown will be taking the mound for the 17th time this season. He has pitched well but struggles with keeping the pitch count low. He only lasted four innings in his last outing and threw 91 pitches. Brown allowed three earned runs on 10 hits against the Texas Rangers. He struck out six but took his fifth loss of the year.

Over/Under pick

The Mariners have scored at least four runs in six of their last seven games, while the Astros have done the same in four of their last five. The pitchers in this game have logged several shutdown performances this season, but none have come recently. Despite some big-name injuries to the Astros, the lineups should combine for at least eight runs on Friday.

Pick: Over 7.5

Moneyline pick

Despite their .500 record, Seattle has gone 5-1 in its last six games. Houston lost the season opener 5-1, which ended their four-game win streak. The matchup slightly favors Castillo and the Mariners, but I think that Houston gets back into the win column on Friday.

Pick: Astros