Picks, predictions for Athletics vs. Red Sox on Friday, July 7

The Red Sox will look to keep pace in the American League playoff picture when they close out the first half against one of the worst teams in baseball in the Oakland Athletics. The Red Sox will send Brennan Bernardino (1-0, 2.70 ERA) to the mound as an opener, with Brandon Walter (0-0, 3.12 ERA) expected to take the bulk of the innings behind him. The Athletics will counter with Luis Medina (2-7, 6.37 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.

The Red Sox are -240 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the A’s are +200 underdogs. The total is set at 10.5.

Athletics-Red Sox picks: Friday, July 7

Injury report

Athletics

Day-to-day: OF Esteury Ruiz (right shoulder soreness)

Out: C Carlos Perez (fractured left thumb), SP James Kaprielian (strained right shoulder), OF Ramon Laureano (fractured right hand), RP Yacksel Rios (Raynaud’s Dyndrome), INF Kevin Smith (strained back), SP Mason Miller (right UCL sprain)

Red Sox

Out: INF Pablo Reyes (abdominal strain), RP Joely Rodriguez (left shoulder inflammation), RP Richard Bleier (left shoulder inflammation), RP Tanner Houck (facial fracture), C Reese McGuire (right oblique strain), SP Corey Kluber (eight shoulder inflammation)

Starting pitchers

Luis Medina vs. Brennan Bernardino

Medina arguably turned in his best start of the year his last time out when he allowed one run over give innings against the White Sox. Medina struggled through the first two innings (he walked four and threw 55 pitches), but rebounded in innings three through five, and only allowed two baserunners around 45 pitches. It was only the second time Medina has allowed one run in an appearance this season, and he ranks in the 58th percentile in barrel rate.

This will be Bernardino’s second time opening this week, as he allowed one run in 1 1/3 innings against the Rangers on Tuesday. He’s only gone longer than 1 1/3 innings one time this season, so most of the work will fall on Walter. Walter allowed three runs in 6 2/3 innings of long relief against the Twins on June 22, and has tossed two scoreless innings of relief this week.

Over/Under pick

There’s just too much uncertainty here to take the under, even with the high number. Medina has yet to prove he can miss bats on a consistent basis, and the Red Sox are going with a bullpen game that has some uncertainty. Take the over.

Pick: Over 10.5

Moneyline pick

Don’t overthink it. The A’s have the worst record in baseball, and the Red Sox have a winning record.

Pick: Red Sox