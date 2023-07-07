Picks, predictions for Phillies vs. Marlins on Friday, July 7

After putting together a strong first three months of the season, the Miami Marlins get a chance to close out the first half by facing off the defending National League champion Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (7-4, 4.03 ERA) to the mound, while the Marlins will counter with reigning Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara (3-7, 4.93 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET.

The Phillies are -135 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Marlins are +115 underdogs. The total is set at 7.

Phillies-Marlins picks: Friday, July 7

Injury report

Phillies

Out: RP Seranthony Dominguez (left oblique strain), RP Andrew Painter (sprained UCL), RP Noah Song (back tightness)

Marlins

Out: OF Jonathan Davis (right knee sprain), RP Matt Barnes (left hip impingement), OF Jazz Chisholm Jr. (left oblique strain), SP Edward Cabrera (right shoulder impingement), OF Avisail Garcia (left back tightness)

Starting pitchers

Zack Wheeler vs. Sandy Alcantara

The last time out, Wheeler picked up a win despite allowing four runs in five innings to the Nationals. That rough start has been emblematic of the 33-year-old’s season. Wheeler hasn’t been horrible with a NL-leading 2.82 FIP while averaging more than 10 strikeouts per nine innings. But his 4.03 ERA is 1.20 points higher than his average ERA in his first three seasons with the Phillies. Wheeler started the season strong, but posted a 4.45 ERA in June that was bookended by two rough starts. That said, he has a 2.37 ERA in 20 career starts against the Marlins.

After winning the NL Cy Young last season, Alcantara has looked like a different pitcher this year -- and not in a good way. Alcantara has allowed at least four runs in five of his last seven appearances, and is coming off a loss to the Braves where he surrendered multiple homers for the first time all season. He’s yet to have a month with an ERA below 4.40, and allowed nine runs in four innings in his only start against the Phillies this year.

Over/Under pick

Last year, this pitching matchup would have been an easy under. This year, not so much. This under has only hit in one of Alcantara’s last 11 starts, and I don’t see that changing tonight.

Pick: Over 7

Moneyline pick

The Phillies have won 12 straight road games, and I think they make it 13. When these two teams faced off in April, the Marlins only loss in the three-game series was the one that Alcantara started. History will repeat itself today.

Pick: Philllies