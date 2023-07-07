How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream, what to watch for July 7 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new episode airing live from Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY.

The company heads to its spiritual home of MSG tonight as it steps on the gas towards SummerSlam in one month. Tonight’s show will deal with the fallout from last weekend’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view in London as the champ gets put on trial.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, July 7

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Madison Square Garden, New York City, NY

Network: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live or Fox Now App

What to watch for on Friday Night Smackdown

The main event of Money in the Bank saw the Usos triumph over undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in the highly anticipated Bloodline civil war match. The 32-minute war ended with Jey Uso performing a frog splash and picking up the pinfall victory on the champ. This marked the first time Reigns had been pinned since December of 2019 and he was visibly distraught after the bout. Tonight, we will see the return of “Tribal Court” with Reigns being placed on the hot seat by the Usos as the defendant. We’ll see how the champ handles questioning by his cousins.

Last Friday’s WWE Women’s Championship bout between Asuka and Charlotte Flair ended in disqualification when Bianca Belair interfered and attacked both superstars. Belair, who was still aggrieved that Flair jumped her in line for a title shot, eschewed orders to not appear during the match by buying a ticket ringside. She eventually got involved and laid out both rivals. We’ll see how this situation escalates tonight as we appear to be heading towards a triple threat between the three at SummerSlam.

Iyo Sky is the new Ms. Money in the Bank, surviving an intense ladder match to retrieve the briefcase and guarantee herself a shot at any title of her choosing for the next year. She won the match by handcuffing Damage CTRL teammate Bayley to Becky Lynch in the middle of the ladder and climbed up to win the match. It should be noted that her and Bayley attacked Shotzi backstage last week, with Bayley using scissors to cut a huge chunk of her hair. We’ll see if Sky and Shotzi do battle tonight.

Edge will return to the show tonight as he will be the special guest on the “Grayson Waller Effect.” We haven’t seen the Rated-R Superstar since he lost in the World Heavyweight Championship tournament back in May and tonight’s appearance will most likely set up his program for SummerSlam. Will Waller be the guy to challenge the WWE Hall of Famer? Or will it be someone else?

Also on the show, Austin Theory will once again defend the United States Championship against Sheamus and AJ Styles will once again toe-to-toe with Karrion Kross.