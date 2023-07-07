Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Friday, July 7

The MLB is back in action to begin the final weekend before the 2023 All-Star break. Every team is set to be in action on Friday, July 7. The featured slate at DraftKings DFS is loaded with 12 games to choose from. With this in mind, here are our favorite team stacks for Friday’s schedule.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Friday, July 7th

Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Elly De La Cruz ($5,800)

Matt McClain ($5,500)

Spencer Steer ($5,200)

Jonathan India ($4,800)

America’s Team will face the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday. McClain has been in a slump recently and has seen his average fall to .295 after consistently being above .300. De La Cruz is slashing .325/.361/.544 as the future of the Reds. Steer and India joined McClain in going hitless in their last game, but have upside against Brew Crew starter Corbin Burnes (6-5, 4.00 ERA).

The Brewers are the -125 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Reds are the +105 underdogs, and the run total is set at 7.5.

Boston Red Sox vs. Oakland Athletics

Rafael Devers ($4,900)

Masataka Yoshida ($4,800)

Adam Duvall ($4,700)

Justin Turner ($4,000)

Boston will take on A’s starter Luis Medina who enters with a 2-7 record and a 6.37 ERA. Turner started off slowly with the Red Sox but has battled his way back into relevancy. He is now hitting .285 and is coming off a two-hit game. Yoshida and Devers also are coming into this one off multi-hit games with the latter tallying his 19th double of the season. Duvall has lost the momentum that he built before his injury that sidelined him for two months but he is still a serviceable addition to this stack.

The Red Sox are the -225 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Athletics are the +190 underdogs, and the run total is set at 10.5.

Minnesota Twins vs. Baltimore Orioles

Byron Buxton ($5,400)

Carlos Correa ($4,600)

Edouard Julien ($3,000)

Alex Kirilloff ($2,700)

Minnesota is coming off a divisional sweep against the Kansas City Royals and hopes to take that momentum into this series against Baltimore. The lineup has been inconsistent, adding risk to this stack, but they have a good matchup against Baltimore starter Cole Irvin (1-3, 6.32 ERA). Correa went 0-2 in his last game but should still retain the leadoff spot in the lineup. Julien launched his sixth home run of the season his last time out and improved his batting average up to .258. Despite the name recognition, Buxton and his .215 average is one of the riskier plays in this stack, but he has upside with the pitching matchup.

The Twins are the -165 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Orioles are the +140 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.