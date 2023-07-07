 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Friday, July 7

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Friday, July 7.

By Chris Landers
Zac Gallen of the Arizona Diamondbacks at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 02, 2023 in Anaheim, California. Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Welcome to one of the best pitching days of the 2023 MLB season so far. We’ve got aces out the wazoo, up and down the schedule on Friday, July 7, from Carlos Rodon’s much-anticipated debut for the New York Yankees to Zack Wheeler vs. Sandy Alcantara to Justin Verlander vs. Yu Darvish to Corbin Burnes vs. Andrew Abbott to Tyler Glasnow vs. the Braves’ offensive Death Star to ... okay, you probably get the point.

Of course, all those names — and plenty more — means lots of options to consider for your DFS and fantasy baseball lineups, and as always our daily starting pitcher rankings are here to help break it all down and tell you who to start, who to sit and who to stream.

Starting pitcher rankings for Friday, July 7

Pitchers to stream

Aaron Civale, Cleveland Guardians

Cole Irvin, Baltimore Orioles

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Friday, July 7.

Starting pitcher rankings 7/7

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Zac Gallen vs. Pirates
2 Dylan Cease vs. Cardinals
3 Luis Castillo @ Astros
4 James Paxton vs. Athletics
5 Zack Wheeler @ Marlins
6 Justin Verlander @ Padres
7 Corbin Burnes vs. Reds
8 Sandy Alcantara vs. Phillies
9 Hunter Brown vs. Mariners
10 Andrew Abbott @ Brewers
Strong plays
11 Tyler Glasnow vs. Braves
12 Yu Darvish vs. Mets
13 Bailey Ober vs. Orioles
14 Carlos Rodon vs. Cubs
15 Jordan Montgomery @ White Sox
16 Tony Gonsolin vs. Angels
17 Aaron Civale vs. Royals
18 Charlie Morton @ Rays
Questionable
19 Griffin Canning @ Dodgers
20 Alek Manoah @ Tigers
21 Jameson Taillon @ Yankees
22 Cole Irvin @ Twins
Don't do it
23 Daniel Lynch @ Guardians
24 Luis Medina @ Red Sox
25 Ross Stripling vs. Rockies
26 Alex Faedo vs. Blue Jays
27 Rich Hill @ Diamondbacks
28 Austin Gomber @ Giants
29 Trevor Williams vs. Rangers
30 Cody Bradford @ Nationals

