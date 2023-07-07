Rewind Rewatch: ‘Insidious’ begins the Lambert’s astral plane nightmare

When I rewatched James Wan’s 2010 Insidious, all the signs of a possible haunting or paranormal presence were there from the start. You have a kid going to his mother and saying he doesn’t like the room he just moved into (always an ominous sign). When Dalton (Ty Simpkins) and his mother, Renai (Rose Byrne), are looking through the photo album, and can’t find any younger pictures of Josh (Patrick Wilson). All this is sandwiched into books being unexpectantly thrown on a floor, a baby crying sporadically upstairs, and Dalton’s pictures where he says that he went to sleep and “flew away.”

It seems like a fairly old house the Lambert family has lived in, and much of these threads probably mean that a ghost is up to no good – or so you think. I went to see Insidious at a midnight screening when it came out (remember those?), and Wan and writer Leigh Whannell found a way to subvert many of the haunted house tropes people were expecting. Dalton falls into a coma unsuspectingly – almost instantly, the scaries and Joseph Bishara’s eerie violin-laden score begins to pitch things up a notch.

Insidious still tries to play on your senses – making things feel like a conventional haunted house horror. Renai explains to Josh that she doesn’t feel safe in the house, and naturally, the family moves into another one. But things only get worse from that point. There’s a continuous shot of Renai going through the new house gathering garbage and then a glance through the open window of a ghostly boy dancing to Tiny Tim’s “Tiptoe Through The Tulips.” The camera is far enough to see something but not close enough to put everything together fully. This scene, in particular, highlights many of the unconventional techniques Wan and cinematographers John R. Leonetti and David M. Brewer to keep the viewer on their toes.

When Josh’s mother, Lorraine (Barbara Hershey), talks about what she saw in Dalton’s bedroom, the scene holds on to things a second longer before the Red-Faced demon appears at the back of Josh’s head in the kitchen. While Josh is going through The Further and Specs (Angus Sampson) is taking pictures of the hallway during the investigation prep, there’s an eerie stop-motion effect with the ghosts. It’s not that all of these things are extremely scary; they are just unsettling – a feeling that flows throughout the film.

The evil culprit is not a ghost in the conventional sense. We find out through medium Elsie Rainer (played by the great Lin Shaye) that Dalton's astral projects when he sleeps. The Red-Faced demon wants to use his body as a conduit into the real world. This also ties into Josh’s face – although with a separate entity following him throughout his life until he is hypnotized. At the beginning of Insidious, the camera moves until you get to a creepy face of an old woman wearing a Black veil. When Josh and Renai are looking through old photographs, you see this woman getting closer to him, and that’s when the high screech of the violins makes your hair stand on end.

The film tries to weave these two experiences together, and for the most part, it does. Josh faces fear in going into The Further to rescue Dalton, and they all live happily ever after, right? Well, no. The existence of the Lady In Black lurking in the corner is still heavy, and the film does a brief subversion before the shocking death of Elise’s character. Insidious felt fresh because it knew the things that scared you and tweaked the formulas in the right places to give you anxiety. Not since the Nightmare On Elm Street franchise has dreaming been so dangerous.