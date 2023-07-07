10 players to watch at 2023 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas

The basketball season never truly ends, and the latest staple of the NBA offseason is just around the corner. Though the California Classic and Salt Lake City Summer League are both well underway, the principal competition is of course the Las Vegas Summer League, which runs from July 7 to July 17. With all 30 teams in action for the Sin City competition, there’s no lack of talent on the hardwood which ranges from rookies looking to jumpstart their careers, to experienced veterans aiming to return to the NBA.

Here are 10 names to keep an eye on when Summer League action kicks off in Las Vegas.

Victor Wembanyama - San Antonio Spurs

There’s no need to argue that the number one overall selection deserves a spot on this list. As a 7-foot-5 big man that boasts the skillset and shooting capability of a guard, Wembanyama’s first game of Summer League action will likely draw notable ratings, and deservingly so. Chances are that the Spurs' top selection will appear in limited action as a precaution, so be sure to catch him at the first opportunity.

Brandon Miller - Charlotte Hornets

Even in the aftermath of being taken No. 2 overall by the Hornets, there is plenty for Miller to prove as he transitions to the next level and it starts with Summer League action. Off-court issues aside, no one is arguing against the offensive talent on display from the Alabama product. However, when matched up against the better competition in this year’s NCAA Tournament, Miller tended to struggle when it came to his efficiency. Summer League is a valuable chance for him to jumpstart his NBA career on a strong note.

Scoot Henderson - Portland Trail Blazers

With Damian Lillard having requested a trade out of Portland, it’s clear that the keys to the franchise are firmly in the hands of this year’s No. 3 overall pick. Henderson has a clear chip on his shoulder after the Hornets opted to take Miller over him, and perhaps him taking an alternative route via the G League Ignite had a role to play. Regardless, fans should be in for a treat with Henderson’s athleticism, high-flying ability, and knack for posterizing opponents on full display in Sin City.

Chet Holmgren - Oklahoma City Thunder

Fans may have forgotten about the No. 2 overall pick in last year’s draft, but he’s indeed a rookie heading into this season. According to the latest reports, Holmgren has added 13 pounds of muscle to his frame and should be equipped to bounce back from his ankle injury suffered last offseason. While it likely won’t happen in the Vegas summer league, fans should be eager to see him go against the likes of Wemby when the time comes in the regular season.

Amen Thompson - Houston Rockets

Both Thompson brothers headline as must-watch talents in summer league, but for the sake of this list we’re including Amen Thompson as the one to tune in for. He profiles as a slightly better athlete than his brother, Ausar, and his speed and quick burst make him liable to blow past opposing defenses. While he needs to improve his jump shot, it shouldn’t take away from some likely highlights against opposing teams in Vegas.

Gradey Dick - Toronto Raptors

Apart from being one of the more entertaining prospects in this year’s draft, with a questionable sense of style, Dick is one of the more lethal shooters to take the court for this year’s Summer League action. He shot 40.3 percent from deep with the Jayhawks last season, and that’s not to take away from his prowess in finding the basket from all levels of the court. Chances are we could see him flex his ability to score at will with the Raptors summer league team as well.

Anthony Black - Orlando Magic

Black shot just 30.1 percent from deep with the Razorbacks last season, and while it’s clear he needs to improve his jump shot it shouldn’t take away from him being a must-watch name in Vegas. The Arkansas product shot 53.1 percent on twos last season, and a strong showing with the Magic’s summer league team will have fans excited about his potential to form a promising tandem alongside reigning Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero.

Cam Whitmore - Houston Rockets

Will the Whitemore revenge tour start in earnest in Las Vegas? After being pegged as a top lottery pick, the Villanova product saw him drop all the way to No. 20 in this year’s draft, finally hearing his name called by the Rockets. After averaging 12.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in college, a dominant outing in Las Vegas could prove to be a statement on why teams were wrong to pass on him in the first place.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. - Miami Heat

The former UCLA product has been mentioned as a dark-horse candidate for the Rookie of the Year hardware, and after averaging a career-high 17.8 points per game with the Bruins last season he’ll look to become the latest staple of the Heat culture. Jaquez should see some significant playing time right away given his experience as a four-year starter at UCLA, and a nice outing in Vegas would only further that belief.

Emoni Bates - Cleveland Cavaliers

Once upon a time, Bates was revered as one of the most coveted prospects going into college basketball. Some even considered him to be the best in his class, only for him to undergo a rough outing in Memphis during his freshman season. After transferring to Eastern Michigan, Bates put together a solid bounce-back campaign averaging a team-high 19.2 points per game on 40.5 percent shooting from the floor. Still, it wasn’t enough to stop him from falling into the second round, which him one of the more interesting names to watch in the Summer League given the talent upside he boasts on the offensive end.