 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full roster for Pistons in 2023 NBA Summer League

We go over who will be playing for the Pistons at the 2023 NBA Summer League.

By Ryan Sanders
Miami Heat v Detroit Pistons Photo by Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images

The Pistons had another subpar season as they missed out on the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year. Dwane Casey’s side finished 15th in the Eastern Conference with a 17-65 record. Following the end of the season, Casey stepped down as head coach, announcing that he’ll be making a move to a role in the front office. Ex-Suns coach Monty Williams was announced as Casey’s replacement on June 2 as Detroit headed into the offseason.

While the Pistons were reportedly targeting some bigger names this offseason including Harrison Barnes, Kyle Kuzma, and Jerami Grant, but none of those moves worked out as they all ended up signing deals to stay with their current teams. Detroit traded a future second-round pick to Washington in exchange for Monte Morris, but have yet to make a big splash in free agency.

Pistons NBA Summer League roster

Detroit’s roster for Summer League has plenty of familiar names as they’ve been leaning heavily on development for their younger players as they work to build out a deep squad in the coming years. Center Jalen Duren enters his second year in the league and makes the roster after averaging 9.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game in his rookie season with the Pistons. Fellow big man James Wiseman makes an appearance on the roster after being traded to Detroit from Golden State back in February, while the No. 5 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft Jaden Ivey will see time on the floor during Summer League as well.

Pistons NBA Summer League roster

Player Number Position Height Weight Birthday Age Experience College How Acquired
Player Number Position Height Weight Birthday Age Experience College How Acquired
Jalen Duren 0 C 6-10 250 lbs Nov 18, 2003 19 1 Memphis Draft Rights Traded From NYK On 07/06/22
Jared Rhoden 8 G 6-6 210 lbs Aug 27, 1999 23 1 Seton Hall Signed On 12/26/22
Ausar Thompson 9 G 6-7 205 lbs Jan 30, 2003 20 R Overtime Elite #5 Pick In 2023 Draft
Isaiah Livers 12 F 6-7 230 lbs Jul 28, 1998 24 2 Michigan #42 Pick In 2021 Draft
James Wiseman 13 C 7-0 240 lbs Mar 31, 2001 22 2 Memphis Traded From GSW On 02/09/23
Stanley Umude 14 G 6-6 210 lbs Apr 12, 1999 24 1 Arkansas
Malcolm Cazalon 20 G 6-6 186 lbs Aug 27, 2001 21 R Mega Basket Signed On 07/02/23
Jaden Ivey 23 G 6-4 195 lbs Feb 13, 2002 21 1 Purdue #5 Pick In 2022 Draft
Marcus Sasser 25 G 6-1 190 lbs Sep 21, 2000 22 R Houston Draft Rights Traded From BOS On 06/28/23
Zavier Simpson 26 G 6-0 190 lbs Feb 11, 1997 26 1 Michigan
Buddy Boeheim 27 G 6-6 205 lbs Nov 11, 1999 23 1 Syracuse Signed On 07/02/22
Keifer Sykes 29 G 6-0 180 lbs Dec 30, 1993 29 1 Green Bay
Walter Ellis 38 F 6-5 200 lbs Nov 29, 1999 23 R Grand Canyon
Tosan Evbuomwan 39 F 6-7 209 lbs Feb 16, 2001 22 R Princeton
Xavier Brewer 46 F 6-9 215 lbs Mar 18, 2000 23 R Alabama A&M
Amar Sylla 47 C 6-9 190 lbs Oct 01, 2001 21 R Senegal
Jack Nunge 48 F 6-11 245 lbs Feb 20, 1999 24 R Xavier

More From DraftKings Network