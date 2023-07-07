Full roster for Pistons in 2023 NBA Summer League

The Pistons had another subpar season as they missed out on the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year. Dwane Casey’s side finished 15th in the Eastern Conference with a 17-65 record. Following the end of the season, Casey stepped down as head coach, announcing that he’ll be making a move to a role in the front office. Ex-Suns coach Monty Williams was announced as Casey’s replacement on June 2 as Detroit headed into the offseason.

While the Pistons were reportedly targeting some bigger names this offseason including Harrison Barnes, Kyle Kuzma, and Jerami Grant, but none of those moves worked out as they all ended up signing deals to stay with their current teams. Detroit traded a future second-round pick to Washington in exchange for Monte Morris, but have yet to make a big splash in free agency.

Pistons NBA Summer League roster

Detroit’s roster for Summer League has plenty of familiar names as they’ve been leaning heavily on development for their younger players as they work to build out a deep squad in the coming years. Center Jalen Duren enters his second year in the league and makes the roster after averaging 9.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game in his rookie season with the Pistons. Fellow big man James Wiseman makes an appearance on the roster after being traded to Detroit from Golden State back in February, while the No. 5 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft Jaden Ivey will see time on the floor during Summer League as well.