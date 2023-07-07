Full roster for Pistons in 2023 NBA Summer League

The Pistons had another subpar season as they missed out on the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year. Dwane Casey’s side finished 15th in the Eastern Conference with a 17-65 record. Following the end of the season, Casey stepped down as head coach, announcing that he’ll be making a move to a role in the front office. Ex-Suns coach Monty Williams was announced as Casey’s replacement on June 2 as Detroit headed into the offseason.
While the Pistons were reportedly targeting some bigger names this offseason including Harrison Barnes, Kyle Kuzma, and Jerami Grant, but none of those moves worked out as they all ended up signing deals to stay with their current teams. Detroit traded a future second-round pick to Washington in exchange for Monte Morris, but have yet to make a big splash in free agency.
Pistons NBA Summer League roster
Detroit’s roster for Summer League has plenty of familiar names as they’ve been leaning heavily on development for their younger players as they work to build out a deep squad in the coming years. Center Jalen Duren enters his second year in the league and makes the roster after averaging 9.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game in his rookie season with the Pistons. Fellow big man James Wiseman makes an appearance on the roster after being traded to Detroit from Golden State back in February, while the No. 5 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft Jaden Ivey will see time on the floor during Summer League as well.
|Player
|Number
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Birthday
|Age
|Experience
|College
|How Acquired
|Jalen Duren
|0
|C
|6-10
|250 lbs
|Nov 18, 2003
|19
|1
|Memphis
|Draft Rights Traded From NYK On 07/06/22
|Jared Rhoden
|8
|G
|6-6
|210 lbs
|Aug 27, 1999
|23
|1
|Seton Hall
|Signed On 12/26/22
|Ausar Thompson
|9
|G
|6-7
|205 lbs
|Jan 30, 2003
|20
|R
|Overtime Elite
|#5 Pick In 2023 Draft
|Isaiah Livers
|12
|F
|6-7
|230 lbs
|Jul 28, 1998
|24
|2
|Michigan
|#42 Pick In 2021 Draft
|James Wiseman
|13
|C
|7-0
|240 lbs
|Mar 31, 2001
|22
|2
|Memphis
|Traded From GSW On 02/09/23
|Stanley Umude
|14
|G
|6-6
|210 lbs
|Apr 12, 1999
|24
|1
|Arkansas
|Malcolm Cazalon
|20
|G
|6-6
|186 lbs
|Aug 27, 2001
|21
|R
|Mega Basket
|Signed On 07/02/23
|Jaden Ivey
|23
|G
|6-4
|195 lbs
|Feb 13, 2002
|21
|1
|Purdue
|#5 Pick In 2022 Draft
|Marcus Sasser
|25
|G
|6-1
|190 lbs
|Sep 21, 2000
|22
|R
|Houston
|Draft Rights Traded From BOS On 06/28/23
|Zavier Simpson
|26
|G
|6-0
|190 lbs
|Feb 11, 1997
|26
|1
|Michigan
|Buddy Boeheim
|27
|G
|6-6
|205 lbs
|Nov 11, 1999
|23
|1
|Syracuse
|Signed On 07/02/22
|Keifer Sykes
|29
|G
|6-0
|180 lbs
|Dec 30, 1993
|29
|1
|Green Bay
|Walter Ellis
|38
|F
|6-5
|200 lbs
|Nov 29, 1999
|23
|R
|Grand Canyon
|Tosan Evbuomwan
|39
|F
|6-7
|209 lbs
|Feb 16, 2001
|22
|R
|Princeton
|Xavier Brewer
|46
|F
|6-9
|215 lbs
|Mar 18, 2000
|23
|R
|Alabama A&M
|Amar Sylla
|47
|C
|6-9
|190 lbs
|Oct 01, 2001
|21
|R
|Senegal
|Jack Nunge
|48
|F
|6-11
|245 lbs
|Feb 20, 1999
|24
|R
|Xavier