Full roster for Nuggets in 2023 NBA Summer League

Things couldn’t have gone any better for the Denver Nuggets last season as they brought home their first-ever NBA championship with a 4-1 series win over the Miami Heat. The Nuggets finished the regular season in first place with a 53-29 record and didn’t run into much trouble in the postseason, knocking off the Timberwolves, Suns, and sweeping the Lakers on the road to the Finals.
This year’s draft saw the champs with three picks overall, though they weren’t expected to have any blockbuster draft picks after their historic season. They ended up with F Julian Strawther from Gonzaga at No. 29, G/F Jalen Pickett out of Penn State at No. 32, and F Hunter Tyson from Clemson at No. 37. They’ll still want to add some depth especially in the front court during free agency although they’ll be bringing back the core players that led the team to their first title last season.
Nuggets NBA Summer League roster
The Nugs’ Summer League roster will see all three of their rookies from the draft in action, as well as the likes of G Cassius Stanley from Duke, second-year F Peyton Watson who spent time with G-League side Grand Rapids Gold last season, and C Ismael Kamagate, who spent the last few seasons in France with Paris Basketball. There aren’t a ton of big men on the roster, but Denver is expected to add a couple more key pieces in free agency.
|Player
|Number
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Birthday
|Age
|Experience
|College
|How Acquired
|Julian Strawther
|3
|G
|6-7
|205 lbs
|Apr 18, 2002
|21
|R
|Gonzaga
|Draft Rights Traded From IND On 06/23/23
|Hunter Tyson
|4
|F
|6-8
|215 lbs
|Jun 13, 2000
|23
|R
|Clemson
|Draft Rights Traded From OKC On 06/23/23
|Cassius Stanley
|7
|G
|6-5
|190 lbs
|Aug 18, 1999
|23
|2
|Duke
|Peyton Watson
|8
|F
|6-8
|200 lbs
|Sep 11, 2002
|20
|1
|UCLA
|Draft Rights Traded From OKC On 06/23/22
|Andrew Funk
|11
|G
|6-5
|188 lbs
|Sep 21, 1999
|23
|R
|Penn State
|Mark Smith
|13
|G
|6-5
|220 lbs
|Aug 16, 1999
|23
|R
|Kansas State
|Ismael Kamagate
|14
|C
|6-11
|220 lbs
|Jan 17, 2001
|22
|R
|Paris Basketball
|Collin Gillespie
|21
|G
|6-3
|190 lbs
|Jun 25, 1999
|24
|R
|Villanova
|Signed On 07/03/22
|Armaan Franklin
|23
|G
|6-4
|195 lbs
|Nov 17, 2000
|22
|R
|Virginia
|Jalen Pickett
|24
|G
|6-4
|202 lbs
|Oct 22, 1999
|23
|R
|Penn State
|Draft Rights Traded From IND On 06/23/23
|Aamir Simms
|25
|F
|6-8
|245 lbs
|Feb 17, 1999
|24
|R
|Clemson
|Grant Golden
|35
|F
|6-10
|255 lbs
|Jan 15, 1998
|25
|R
|Richmond