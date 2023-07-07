 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full roster for Nuggets in 2023 NBA Summer League

We go over who will be playing for the Nuggets at the 2023 NBA Summer League.

By Ryan Sanders
2023 NBA Draft Pick Portraits and Press Conferences Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Things couldn’t have gone any better for the Denver Nuggets last season as they brought home their first-ever NBA championship with a 4-1 series win over the Miami Heat. The Nuggets finished the regular season in first place with a 53-29 record and didn’t run into much trouble in the postseason, knocking off the Timberwolves, Suns, and sweeping the Lakers on the road to the Finals.

This year’s draft saw the champs with three picks overall, though they weren’t expected to have any blockbuster draft picks after their historic season. They ended up with F Julian Strawther from Gonzaga at No. 29, G/F Jalen Pickett out of Penn State at No. 32, and F Hunter Tyson from Clemson at No. 37. They’ll still want to add some depth especially in the front court during free agency although they’ll be bringing back the core players that led the team to their first title last season.

Nuggets NBA Summer League roster

The Nugs’ Summer League roster will see all three of their rookies from the draft in action, as well as the likes of G Cassius Stanley from Duke, second-year F Peyton Watson who spent time with G-League side Grand Rapids Gold last season, and C Ismael Kamagate, who spent the last few seasons in France with Paris Basketball. There aren’t a ton of big men on the roster, but Denver is expected to add a couple more key pieces in free agency.

Nuggets NBA Summer League roster

Player Number Position Height Weight Birthday Age Experience College How Acquired
Julian Strawther 3 G 6-7 205 lbs Apr 18, 2002 21 R Gonzaga Draft Rights Traded From IND On 06/23/23
Hunter Tyson 4 F 6-8 215 lbs Jun 13, 2000 23 R Clemson Draft Rights Traded From OKC On 06/23/23
Cassius Stanley 7 G 6-5 190 lbs Aug 18, 1999 23 2 Duke
Peyton Watson 8 F 6-8 200 lbs Sep 11, 2002 20 1 UCLA Draft Rights Traded From OKC On 06/23/22
Andrew Funk 11 G 6-5 188 lbs Sep 21, 1999 23 R Penn State
Mark Smith 13 G 6-5 220 lbs Aug 16, 1999 23 R Kansas State
Ismael Kamagate 14 C 6-11 220 lbs Jan 17, 2001 22 R Paris Basketball
Collin Gillespie 21 G 6-3 190 lbs Jun 25, 1999 24 R Villanova Signed On 07/03/22
Armaan Franklin 23 G 6-4 195 lbs Nov 17, 2000 22 R Virginia
Jalen Pickett 24 G 6-4 202 lbs Oct 22, 1999 23 R Penn State Draft Rights Traded From IND On 06/23/23
Aamir Simms 25 F 6-8 245 lbs Feb 17, 1999 24 R Clemson
Grant Golden 35 F 6-10 255 lbs Jan 15, 1998 25 R Richmond

