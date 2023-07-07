Full roster for Nuggets in 2023 NBA Summer League

Things couldn’t have gone any better for the Denver Nuggets last season as they brought home their first-ever NBA championship with a 4-1 series win over the Miami Heat. The Nuggets finished the regular season in first place with a 53-29 record and didn’t run into much trouble in the postseason, knocking off the Timberwolves, Suns, and sweeping the Lakers on the road to the Finals.

This year’s draft saw the champs with three picks overall, though they weren’t expected to have any blockbuster draft picks after their historic season. They ended up with F Julian Strawther from Gonzaga at No. 29, G/F Jalen Pickett out of Penn State at No. 32, and F Hunter Tyson from Clemson at No. 37. They’ll still want to add some depth especially in the front court during free agency although they’ll be bringing back the core players that led the team to their first title last season.

Nuggets NBA Summer League roster

The Nugs’ Summer League roster will see all three of their rookies from the draft in action, as well as the likes of G Cassius Stanley from Duke, second-year F Peyton Watson who spent time with G-League side Grand Rapids Gold last season, and C Ismael Kamagate, who spent the last few seasons in France with Paris Basketball. There aren’t a ton of big men on the roster, but Denver is expected to add a couple more key pieces in free agency.