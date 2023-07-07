Full roster breakdown, analysis for Mavericks in 2023 NBA Summer League

The Dallas Mavericks missed out on the playoffs last season, marking the first time since 2019 they were absent in the postseason. They finished in 11th in the Western Conference, just two games back from the last play-in tournament berth. Luka Doncic led the team as he averaged 32.4 points per game, good for second in the league, adding 8.0 assists per game as well. In February, Dallas paired Doncic with Kyrie Irving as they sent Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and three future picks to Brooklyn in exchange for Irving and Markieff Morris.
The Mavs have been active already during the offseason, making headlines as they signed Irving to a three-year deal worth a staggering $126 million. Seth Curry will be making a return to Dallas after agreeing to a two-year deal, while Dante Exum is making his way back to the NBA after spending a couple seasons overseas with FC Barcelona and Partizan Belgrade. A former lottery pick, Exum signed a guaranteed deal with the Mavs for the 2023-24 season.
Mavericks NBA Summer League roster
The Mavs have some familiar names on their Summer League roster, including 7-foot-1 Duke center Dereck Lively II, who they selected with the No. 12 pick in this year’s draft. Second-year guard Jaden Hardy is also on the roster after making 48 appearances for the Mavs last season, averaging 8.8 points per game and putting in a career-high 29 points on Feb. 6.
Mavericks NBA Summer League roster
|Player
|Number
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Birthday
|Age
|Experience
|College
|How Acquired
|Player
|Number
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Birthday
|Age
|Experience
|College
|How Acquired
|Dereck Lively II
|2
|C
|7-1
|234 lbs
|Feb 12, 2004
|19
|R
|Duke
|Jaden Hardy
|3
|G
|6-4
|198 lbs
|Jul 05, 2002
|20
|1
|NBA G League Ignite
|Draft Rights Traded From SAC On 06/24/22
|A.J. Lawson
|9
|G
|6-6
|185 lbs
|Jul 15, 2000
|22
|1
|South Carolina
|Signed On 12/26/22
|Mike Miles Jr.
|14
|G
|6-2
|205 lbs
|Aug 24, 2002
|20
|R
|TCU
|Jordan Walker
|16
|G
|5-11
|170 lbs
|Aug 11, 1999
|23
|R
|UAB
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper
|18
|F
|6-8
|215 lbs
|Jul 03, 2002
|21
|R
|Marquette
|McKinley Wright IV
|23
|G
|5-11
|192 lbs
|Oct 25, 1998
|24
|2
|Colorado
|Signed On 08/12/22
|Taze Moore
|26
|G
|6-5
|195 lbs
|Jun 29, 1998
|25
|R
|Houston
|Brandon Randolph
|27
|G
|6-6
|190 lbs
|Sep 02, 1997
|25
|R
|Arizona
|Myles Burns
|28
|F
|6-6
|210 lbs
|Feb 12, 2000
|23
|R
|Mississippi
|Chandler Vaudrin
|29
|G
|6-7
|210 lbs
|Jun 26, 1997
|26
|R
|Winthrop
|Chris Silva
|30
|F
|6-8
|234 lbs
|Sep 19, 1996
|26
|4
|South Carolina
|Marcus Bingham Jr.
|34
|F
|7-0
|230 lbs
|Jul 14, 2000
|22
|R
|Michigan State
|Braxton Key
|36
|F
|6-8
|225 lbs
|Feb 14, 1997
|26
|2
|Virginia