Full roster breakdown, analysis for Mavericks in 2023 NBA Summer League

The Dallas Mavericks missed out on the playoffs last season, marking the first time since 2019 they were absent in the postseason. They finished in 11th in the Western Conference, just two games back from the last play-in tournament berth. Luka Doncic led the team as he averaged 32.4 points per game, good for second in the league, adding 8.0 assists per game as well. In February, Dallas paired Doncic with Kyrie Irving as they sent Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and three future picks to Brooklyn in exchange for Irving and Markieff Morris.

The Mavs have been active already during the offseason, making headlines as they signed Irving to a three-year deal worth a staggering $126 million. Seth Curry will be making a return to Dallas after agreeing to a two-year deal, while Dante Exum is making his way back to the NBA after spending a couple seasons overseas with FC Barcelona and Partizan Belgrade. A former lottery pick, Exum signed a guaranteed deal with the Mavs for the 2023-24 season.

Mavericks NBA Summer League roster

The Mavs have some familiar names on their Summer League roster, including 7-foot-1 Duke center Dereck Lively II, who they selected with the No. 12 pick in this year’s draft. Second-year guard Jaden Hardy is also on the roster after making 48 appearances for the Mavs last season, averaging 8.8 points per game and putting in a career-high 29 points on Feb. 6.