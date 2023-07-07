 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full roster breakdown, analysis for Mavericks in 2023 NBA Summer League

We go over who will be playing for the Mavericks at the 2023 NBA Summer League.

By Ryan Sanders
Chicago Bulls v Dallas Mavericks Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks missed out on the playoffs last season, marking the first time since 2019 they were absent in the postseason. They finished in 11th in the Western Conference, just two games back from the last play-in tournament berth. Luka Doncic led the team as he averaged 32.4 points per game, good for second in the league, adding 8.0 assists per game as well. In February, Dallas paired Doncic with Kyrie Irving as they sent Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and three future picks to Brooklyn in exchange for Irving and Markieff Morris.

The Mavs have been active already during the offseason, making headlines as they signed Irving to a three-year deal worth a staggering $126 million. Seth Curry will be making a return to Dallas after agreeing to a two-year deal, while Dante Exum is making his way back to the NBA after spending a couple seasons overseas with FC Barcelona and Partizan Belgrade. A former lottery pick, Exum signed a guaranteed deal with the Mavs for the 2023-24 season.

Mavericks NBA Summer League roster

The Mavs have some familiar names on their Summer League roster, including 7-foot-1 Duke center Dereck Lively II, who they selected with the No. 12 pick in this year’s draft. Second-year guard Jaden Hardy is also on the roster after making 48 appearances for the Mavs last season, averaging 8.8 points per game and putting in a career-high 29 points on Feb. 6.

Player Number Position Height Weight Birthday Age Experience College How Acquired
Dereck Lively II 2 C 7-1 234 lbs Feb 12, 2004 19 R Duke
Jaden Hardy 3 G 6-4 198 lbs Jul 05, 2002 20 1 NBA G League Ignite Draft Rights Traded From SAC On 06/24/22
A.J. Lawson 9 G 6-6 185 lbs Jul 15, 2000 22 1 South Carolina Signed On 12/26/22
Mike Miles Jr. 14 G 6-2 205 lbs Aug 24, 2002 20 R TCU
Jordan Walker 16 G 5-11 170 lbs Aug 11, 1999 23 R UAB
Olivier-Maxence Prosper 18 F 6-8 215 lbs Jul 03, 2002 21 R Marquette
McKinley Wright IV 23 G 5-11 192 lbs Oct 25, 1998 24 2 Colorado Signed On 08/12/22
Taze Moore 26 G 6-5 195 lbs Jun 29, 1998 25 R Houston
Brandon Randolph 27 G 6-6 190 lbs Sep 02, 1997 25 R Arizona
Myles Burns 28 F 6-6 210 lbs Feb 12, 2000 23 R Mississippi
Chandler Vaudrin 29 G 6-7 210 lbs Jun 26, 1997 26 R Winthrop
Chris Silva 30 F 6-8 234 lbs Sep 19, 1996 26 4 South Carolina
Marcus Bingham Jr. 34 F 7-0 230 lbs Jul 14, 2000 22 R Michigan State
Braxton Key 36 F 6-8 225 lbs Feb 14, 1997 26 2 Virginia

