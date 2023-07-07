 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full roster breakdown, analysis for Rockets in 2023 NBA Summer League

We go over who will be playing for the Rockets at the 2023 NBA Summer League.

By Pete Hernandez
HOUSTON, TX - JUNE 26: Head Coach Ice, Cam Whitmore #7, Amen Thompson #1 and General Manager Raphael Stone of the Houston Rockets pose for a portrait on June 26, 2023 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.&nbsp; Photo by Cristobal Zelaya/NBAE via Getty Images

The Houston Rockets ended the 2022-23 season with a 22-60 record, tied for the second-worst mark and earning them an equal opportunity for the number one overall selection in this year’s draft. Unfortunately, the Rockets were handed the fourth overall selection following May’s draft lottery, all but assuring a lost chance to draft either Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson, or Brandon Miller.

In the aftermath, Houston selected both Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore with their two first-round selections, adding depth to a roster that boasts a handful of promising young talents such as Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. Coupled with a few big veteran additions via free agency in Fred Vanvleet and Dillon Brooks, there’s a chance that Houston could profile as a fun team to watch in a stacked Western Conference.

Rockets NBA Summer League roster

Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore are the two names that jump off the page after being selected by the Rockets with the 4th and 20th overall picks in the 2023 NBA Draft, respectively. They’ll be joined by another top overall selection in Jabari Smith Jr., who was taken by Houston with the third overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Aside from those high lottery picks, Fletcher Magee is a premier sharpshooter and could be a name to watch in Vegas, as his shooting prowess would be welcomed by a young Rockets team.

Rockets NBA Summer League roster

Player Number Position Height Weight Birthday Age Experience College How Acquired
Player Number Position Height Weight Birthday Age Experience College How Acquired
Amen Thompson 1 G 6-7 215 lbs Jan 30, 2003 20 R Overtime Elite #4 Pick In 2023 Draft
Darius Days 5 F 6-7 240 lbs Oct 20, 1999 23 1 Louisiana State Awarded On Waivers On 10/11/22
Cam Whitmore 7 F 6-7 235 lbs Jul 08, 2004 18 R Villanova #20 Pick In 2023 Draft
Jabari Smith Jr. 10 F 6-11 213 lbs May 13, 2003 20 1 Auburn #3 Pick In 2022 Draft
Trevor Hudgins 12 G 6-0 198 lbs Mar 23, 1999 24 1 Northwest Missouri State Signed On 07/01/22
Tari Eason 17 F 6-8 217 lbs May 10, 2001 22 1 Louisiana State #17 Pick In 2022 Draft
Chris Brandon 54 F 6-8 220 lbs Feb 21, 2000 23 R Northern Kentucky
Fletcher Magee 55 G 6-4 200 lbs Nov 13, 1996 26 R Wofford
Jalen Lecque 56 G 6-4 185 lbs Jun 13, 2000 23 2 Brewster Academy
Jermaine Samuels Jr. 57 F 6-7 230 lbs Nov 03, 1998 24 R Villanova
Jhonathan Dunn 58 G 6-4 180 lbs Feb 17, 1998 25 R Southern Nazarene
Justin Johnson 59 G-F 6-6 185 lbs Aug 11, 1999 23 R Texas Rio Grande Valley
Matthew Mayer 60 F 6-9 225 lbs Sep 23, 1999 23 R Illinois
Myles Powell 61 G 6-2 195 lbs Jul 07, 1997 25 1 Seton Hall
Nate Hinton 62 G-F 6-5 210 lbs Jun 08, 1999 24 2 Houston
Tijohn Rodde 63 G 6-3 180 lbs Oct 05, 1998 24 R Bellevue College
Trhae Mitchell 64 F 6-6 195 lbs Aug 19, 1997 25 R South Alabama
Jay Huff 65 C 7-1 240 lbs Aug 25, 1997 25 2 Virginia

More From DraftKings Network