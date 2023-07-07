Full roster breakdown, analysis for Rockets in 2023 NBA Summer League

The Houston Rockets ended the 2022-23 season with a 22-60 record, tied for the second-worst mark and earning them an equal opportunity for the number one overall selection in this year’s draft. Unfortunately, the Rockets were handed the fourth overall selection following May’s draft lottery, all but assuring a lost chance to draft either Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson, or Brandon Miller.

In the aftermath, Houston selected both Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore with their two first-round selections, adding depth to a roster that boasts a handful of promising young talents such as Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. Coupled with a few big veteran additions via free agency in Fred Vanvleet and Dillon Brooks, there’s a chance that Houston could profile as a fun team to watch in a stacked Western Conference.

Rockets NBA Summer League roster

Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore are the two names that jump off the page after being selected by the Rockets with the 4th and 20th overall picks in the 2023 NBA Draft, respectively. They’ll be joined by another top overall selection in Jabari Smith Jr., who was taken by Houston with the third overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Aside from those high lottery picks, Fletcher Magee is a premier sharpshooter and could be a name to watch in Vegas, as his shooting prowess would be welcomed by a young Rockets team.