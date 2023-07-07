Full roster breakdown, analysis for Rockets in 2023 NBA Summer League

The Houston Rockets ended the 2022-23 season with a 22-60 record, tied for the second-worst mark and earning them an equal opportunity for the number one overall selection in this year’s draft. Unfortunately, the Rockets were handed the fourth overall selection following May’s draft lottery, all but assuring a lost chance to draft either Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson, or Brandon Miller.
In the aftermath, Houston selected both Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore with their two first-round selections, adding depth to a roster that boasts a handful of promising young talents such as Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. Coupled with a few big veteran additions via free agency in Fred Vanvleet and Dillon Brooks, there’s a chance that Houston could profile as a fun team to watch in a stacked Western Conference.
Rockets NBA Summer League roster
Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore are the two names that jump off the page after being selected by the Rockets with the 4th and 20th overall picks in the 2023 NBA Draft, respectively. They’ll be joined by another top overall selection in Jabari Smith Jr., who was taken by Houston with the third overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Aside from those high lottery picks, Fletcher Magee is a premier sharpshooter and could be a name to watch in Vegas, as his shooting prowess would be welcomed by a young Rockets team.
Rockets NBA Summer League roster
|Player
|Number
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Birthday
|Age
|Experience
|College
|How Acquired
|Amen Thompson
|1
|G
|6-7
|215 lbs
|Jan 30, 2003
|20
|R
|Overtime Elite
|#4 Pick In 2023 Draft
|Darius Days
|5
|F
|6-7
|240 lbs
|Oct 20, 1999
|23
|1
|Louisiana State
|Awarded On Waivers On 10/11/22
|Cam Whitmore
|7
|F
|6-7
|235 lbs
|Jul 08, 2004
|18
|R
|Villanova
|#20 Pick In 2023 Draft
|Jabari Smith Jr.
|10
|F
|6-11
|213 lbs
|May 13, 2003
|20
|1
|Auburn
|#3 Pick In 2022 Draft
|Trevor Hudgins
|12
|G
|6-0
|198 lbs
|Mar 23, 1999
|24
|1
|Northwest Missouri State
|Signed On 07/01/22
|Tari Eason
|17
|F
|6-8
|217 lbs
|May 10, 2001
|22
|1
|Louisiana State
|#17 Pick In 2022 Draft
|Chris Brandon
|54
|F
|6-8
|220 lbs
|Feb 21, 2000
|23
|R
|Northern Kentucky
|Fletcher Magee
|55
|G
|6-4
|200 lbs
|Nov 13, 1996
|26
|R
|Wofford
|Jalen Lecque
|56
|G
|6-4
|185 lbs
|Jun 13, 2000
|23
|2
|Brewster Academy
|Jermaine Samuels Jr.
|57
|F
|6-7
|230 lbs
|Nov 03, 1998
|24
|R
|Villanova
|Jhonathan Dunn
|58
|G
|6-4
|180 lbs
|Feb 17, 1998
|25
|R
|Southern Nazarene
|Justin Johnson
|59
|G-F
|6-6
|185 lbs
|Aug 11, 1999
|23
|R
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|Matthew Mayer
|60
|F
|6-9
|225 lbs
|Sep 23, 1999
|23
|R
|Illinois
|Myles Powell
|61
|G
|6-2
|195 lbs
|Jul 07, 1997
|25
|1
|Seton Hall
|Nate Hinton
|62
|G-F
|6-5
|210 lbs
|Jun 08, 1999
|24
|2
|Houston
|Tijohn Rodde
|63
|G
|6-3
|180 lbs
|Oct 05, 1998
|24
|R
|Bellevue College
|Trhae Mitchell
|64
|F
|6-6
|195 lbs
|Aug 19, 1997
|25
|R
|South Alabama
|Jay Huff
|65
|C
|7-1
|240 lbs
|Aug 25, 1997
|25
|2
|Virginia