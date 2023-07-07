Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Lakers in 2023 NBA Summer League

Friday’s busy NBA 2K24 Summer League slate in Las Vegas will wrap up with the Golden State Warriors battling the Los Angeles Lakers at 11 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Both teams got a head start on their respective Summer League schedules by taking part in the California Classic in Sacramento earlier in the week. Golden State split both of their games, falling 100-94 to Sacramento on Monday before taking down Charlotte 98-83 on Wednesday. Second-year NBA G League player Lester Quinones has averaged 23.5 points through the first two games and will be the player to watch for the Dubs tonight.

L.A. dropped both of its California Classic games earlier in the week, falling to Miami in a 107-90 loss on Monday before losing in a 109-99 loss to the Spurs on Wednesday. Second-year G Leaguer Max Christie will be the one to watch for the Lakers as he’s led them in scoring through the first two games of Summer League.

Los Angeles enters the game as a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total installed at 185.5. The Lakers are a -140 moneyline favorite, making the Warriors a +120 underdog.

Warriors vs. Lakers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors +2.5

We have a very small sample size to draw from these teams and that makes it difficult to project how these rosters will perform. Golden State has shot better from the field through its first two games and considering that L.A. was completely dominated on the glass on Wednesday, there’s an opportunity here for the Warriors to create several second-chance shots on offense. Take them to cover as a slight underdog.

Over/Under: Over 185.5

Both teams have failed to crack 100 points in their respective Summer League contests so far. With a few games under their belts, however, I’d expect a more consistent shooting effort on both sides and the over to cash in this one.