Pick against the spread, over/under for Hornets vs. Spurs in 2023 NBA Summer League

The 2K24 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas kicks off with a packed slate of eight matchups on Friday, July 7, headlined by the top three overall picks in the 2023 NBA Draft taking the floor. The must-see matchup features the San Antonio Spurs taking on the Charlotte Hornets, with tip-off scheduled for 9 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

There’s no question that the headlining matchup of this game is the battle between the first and second-overall picks Victor Wembanyama and Brandon Miller. While Wembanyama will make his official Summer League debut, Miller has already got some run in two games at the California Classic, scoring 18 points and pulling down five rebounds in his debut in spite of foul trouble being an issue.

Blake Wesley and Malaki Branham are additional names to watch for San Antonio as former first-round selections in the 2022 draft, while Nick Smith Jr. joins Miller as the Hornets’ other 2023 first-round selection (No. 27 overall).

Hornets vs. Spurs, 9 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Spurs -6.5

While I’m expecting a better performance overall from Charlotte, and Miller in particular, it’s hard to ignore the performance the Spurs put together during the California Classic. San Antonio outscored their opponents by an average of 14.5 points, and with Wembanyama now in the fold, I expect them to cover on Friday night.

Over/Under: Under 184.5

San Antonio held both their opponents in the California Classic to under 100 points, including a 77-point performance from the Hornets in their opening matchup. Even if Charlotte plays more inspired and efficient basketball in this rematch, I think Wembanyama’s presence in the paint will be enough to limit the Hornets’ scoring, setting up the combined point total to finish under.