Recapping Victor Wembanyama’s NBA Summer League debut in Spurs vs. Hornets

All eyes are on the opening night of the 2023 NBA Las Vegas Summer League for one reason: the debut of No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama. For the better part of the last year, it has been a foregone conclusion that the French phenom, who stands as the tallest active NBA player at 7-foot-5, would be taken first overall in the 2023 NBA Draft when it was all said and done.

After the San Antonio Spurs won the NBA Draft Lottery back in May, the franchise made Wembanyama their franchise cornerstone of the future with the hopes that he’ll be next in line of successful Spurs big men such as Tim Duncan and David Robinson. With the frame of a center and the skillset of a guard, Wembanyama enters the league as the most hyped generational prospect since LeBron James.

While the Spurs remain in a clear rebuild for the foreseeable future, expectations are sky-high for their No. 1 overall pick in Wembanyama. As a walking mismatch, literally, from any spot on the court, San Antonio’s biggest addition enters the coming season as a clear favorite to win the NBA Rookie of the Year hardware and usher in a turning point for the franchise’s path back to relevancy.

2023 NBA Summer League

Victor Wembanyama stats tracker vs. Hornets

1st quarter: 5:51 on court: 3 points (1-4 from field), 3 rebounds, 1 block, 1 assist, 1 turnover