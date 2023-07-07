Tracking Victor Wembanyama’s stats at 2023 NBA Summer League

The San Antonio Spurs lucked out when they ended up with the No. 1 pick in this year’s NBA Draft Lottery, and it was no surprise they selected top prospect Victor Wembanyama out of France. The 19-year-old center has been widely viewed as one of the top draft prospects in league history, and certainly the Spurs will be eager to get him out on the floor this season. Hailed in part for his 7-foot-5 stature and 8-foot wingspan, Wemby is a beast of a shot blocker and rebounder while being able to score from just about anywhere on the floor. He’s a smooth shooter and dribbler, and entering the league at just 230 pounds he’s light and quick enough to play more like a point guard even with his staggering height.

He dominated the LNB Pro A League in France last season with Metropolitan 92, averaging 21.6 points and 10.4 rebounds per game while shooting 47% from the floor and 82.8% from the stripe during the regular season.

Due to the LNB Pro A postseason carrying through mid-June in France, Wembanyama didn’t travel with the Spurs to Sacramento for their two games in the California Classic Summer League. Instead, he’ll join the team to make his debut on July 7 when the Spurs take on the Charlotte Hornets in their first game of the Las Vegas Summer League.

2023 NBA Summer League

Victor Wembanyama stats tracker

Hornets vs. Spurs, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN