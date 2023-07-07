NBA Summer League roundup: Las Vegas games start up Friday

The 2K24 NBA Summer League will continue on today as the Las Vegas portion of the schedule officially tips off across multiple locations in Sin City.

This will be one of the most anticipated nights in Summer League history as No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama will make his debut for the San Antonio Spurs when battling the Charlotte Hornets at 9 p.m. ET. That will come right after No. 2 overall pick Scoot Henderson debuting for the Portland Trail Blazers when taking on the Houston Rockets at 7 p.m. ET.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are favored to win the Summer League at +700 on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Spurs enter at +1100 to win the championship behind Wemby, Julian Champagnie and Malaki Branham. Among some of the other favored teams is the Trail Blazers, Rockets, Pistons and Hornets.

Here we’ll be recapping all the games for Friday, July 7.

NBA Summer League recaps

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves

Recap coming soon

Nuggets vs. Bucks

Recap coming soon

Bulls vs. Raptors

Recap coming soon

Trail Blazers vs. Rockets

Recap coming soon

Cavaliers vs. Nets

Recap coming soon

Hornets vs. Spurs

Recap coming soon

Kings vs. Hawks

Recap coming soon

Warriors vs. Lakers

Recap coming soon