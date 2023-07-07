 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tracking Scoot Henderson’s stats at 2023 NBA Summer League

We’re tracking the performance of Trail Blazers G Scoot Henderson during the NBA Summer League.

By Ryan Sanders
Scoot Henderson addresses the media on June 23, 2023 at the Portland Trail Blazers practice facility in Portland, Oregon. Photo by Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images

In a somewhat surprising turn of events, PG Scoot Henderson was picked at No. 3 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft when the general consensus seemed to point to him being picked at No. 2 just behind Victor Wembanyama. Regardless, the Portland Trail Blazers scored a solid young guard in Henderson, who spent last season with the NBA G League Ignite where he averaged 16.5 points, 6.8 assists, and 5.3 rebounds through 19 games.

Scoot declared for the draft after one season with Ignite and quickly became one of the top prospects in this year’s class. He should be a top scorer for the Blazers during Summer League and is expected to fit in nicely into Chauncey Billups’ system.

Below we’ll be tracking Henderson’s performance at the 2023 NBA Summer League.

2023 NBA Summer League

Scoot Henderson stats tracker

Trail Blazers vs. Rockets, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

