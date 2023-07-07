Tracking Scoot Henderson’s stats at 2023 NBA Summer League

In a somewhat surprising turn of events, PG Scoot Henderson was picked at No. 3 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft when the general consensus seemed to point to him being picked at No. 2 just behind Victor Wembanyama. Regardless, the Portland Trail Blazers scored a solid young guard in Henderson, who spent last season with the NBA G League Ignite where he averaged 16.5 points, 6.8 assists, and 5.3 rebounds through 19 games.

Scoot declared for the draft after one season with Ignite and quickly became one of the top prospects in this year’s class. He should be a top scorer for the Blazers during Summer League and is expected to fit in nicely into Chauncey Billups’ system.

Below we’ll be tracking Henderson’s performance at the 2023 NBA Summer League.

2023 NBA Summer League

Scoot Henderson stats tracker

Trail Blazers vs. Rockets, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN