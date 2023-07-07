Full roster for Bulls in 2023 NBA Summer League

The Chicago Bulls are coming off another disappointing season. The Bulls finished within the play-in tournament but were unable to advance out and make the first round, losing to the eventual Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat. Chicago has just one playoff win total in the past six seasons. You could point to injuries to Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball. You could point to poor roster construction. Either way, the Bulls need to get back on track.
Bulls NBA Summer League roster
They didn’t have any first-round picks in the 2023 NBA Draft due to the Nikola Vucevic trade. Chicago did trade into the second round to take Tennessee wing Julian Phillips. Along with Phillips, last year’s first-round pick Dalen Terry will be the players to watch on Chicago. The Bulls also signed UConn center Adama Sanogo as an undrafted free agent. He helped the Huskies win a National Championship this past season. We know former Huskie Andre Drummond is going to be on the roster. Perhaps Sanogo gets a good look and chance to play in the NBA.
|Player
|Number
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Birthday
|Age
|Experience
|College
|How Acquired
|Javon Freeman-Liberty
|0
|G
|6-4
|185 lbs
|Oct 20, 1999
|23
|R
|DePaul
|Julian Phillips
|13
|F
|6-8
|197 lbs
|Nov 05, 2003
|19
|R
|Tennessee
|Draft Rights Traded From WAS On 06/28/23
|Nate Darling
|14
|G
|6-6
|207 lbs
|Aug 30, 1998
|24
|1
|Delaware
|Adama Sanogo
|15
|C
|6-9
|258 lbs
|Feb 12, 2002
|21
|R
|Connecticut
|Henri Drell
|16
|F
|6-9
|215 lbs
|Apr 25, 2000
|23
|R
|Windy City Bulls
|Tyree Appleby
|17
|G
|6-1
|165 lbs
|Sep 30, 1998
|24
|R
|Wake Forest
|Yago Dos Santos
|18
|G
|5-10
|188 lbs
|Mar 09, 1999
|24
|R
|Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)
|Daniel Oturu
|20
|F
|6-8
|240 lbs
|Sep 20, 1999
|23
|2
|Minnesota
|Ben Coupet Jr.
|22
|F
|6-7
|185 lbs
|Jan 28, 1998
|25
|R
|Southern Illinois
|Dalen Terry
|25
|G
|6-7
|200 lbs
|Jul 12, 2002
|20
|1
|Arizona
|#18 Pick In 2022 Draft
|Jontay Porter
|30
|C
|6-11
|244 lbs
|Nov 15, 1999
|23
|1
|Missouri
|Will Yoakum
|31
|G
|6-5
|190 lbs
|Jul 07, 1998
|24
|R
|Nova Southeastern
|Justin Lewis
|34
|F
|6-7
|245 lbs
|Apr 12, 2002
|21
|R
|Marquette
|Signed On 07/07/22