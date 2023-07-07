 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full roster for Bulls in 2023 NBA Summer League

We go over who will be playing for the Bulls at the 2023 NBA Summer League.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Dalen Terry of the Chicago Bulls dribbles the ball up court in the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on April 07, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls are coming off another disappointing season. The Bulls finished within the play-in tournament but were unable to advance out and make the first round, losing to the eventual Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat. Chicago has just one playoff win total in the past six seasons. You could point to injuries to Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball. You could point to poor roster construction. Either way, the Bulls need to get back on track.

Bulls NBA Summer League roster

They didn’t have any first-round picks in the 2023 NBA Draft due to the Nikola Vucevic trade. Chicago did trade into the second round to take Tennessee wing Julian Phillips. Along with Phillips, last year’s first-round pick Dalen Terry will be the players to watch on Chicago. The Bulls also signed UConn center Adama Sanogo as an undrafted free agent. He helped the Huskies win a National Championship this past season. We know former Huskie Andre Drummond is going to be on the roster. Perhaps Sanogo gets a good look and chance to play in the NBA.

Player Number Position Height Weight Birthday Age Experience College How Acquired
Javon Freeman-Liberty 0 G 6-4 185 lbs Oct 20, 1999 23 R DePaul
Julian Phillips 13 F 6-8 197 lbs Nov 05, 2003 19 R Tennessee Draft Rights Traded From WAS On 06/28/23
Nate Darling 14 G 6-6 207 lbs Aug 30, 1998 24 1 Delaware
Adama Sanogo 15 C 6-9 258 lbs Feb 12, 2002 21 R Connecticut
Henri Drell 16 F 6-9 215 lbs Apr 25, 2000 23 R Windy City Bulls
Tyree Appleby 17 G 6-1 165 lbs Sep 30, 1998 24 R Wake Forest
Yago Dos Santos 18 G 5-10 188 lbs Mar 09, 1999 24 R Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)
Daniel Oturu 20 F 6-8 240 lbs Sep 20, 1999 23 2 Minnesota
Ben Coupet Jr. 22 F 6-7 185 lbs Jan 28, 1998 25 R Southern Illinois
Dalen Terry 25 G 6-7 200 lbs Jul 12, 2002 20 1 Arizona #18 Pick In 2022 Draft
Jontay Porter 30 C 6-11 244 lbs Nov 15, 1999 23 1 Missouri
Will Yoakum 31 G 6-5 190 lbs Jul 07, 1998 24 R Nova Southeastern
Justin Lewis 34 F 6-7 245 lbs Apr 12, 2002 21 R Marquette Signed On 07/07/22

