Full roster for 76ers in 2023 NBA Summer League

We go over who will be playing for the Sixers at the 2023 NBA Summer League.

By Pete Hernandez
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 23: Ricky Council IV #1 of the Arkansas Razorbacks dribbles the ball during the second half against the Connecticut Huskies in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at T-Mobile Arena on March 23, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Another year, another underwhelming finish for a talent-laden Philadelphia 76ers roster with high expectations. After finishing the 2022-23 season with a 54-28 record, good for third place in the Eastern Conference, the 76ers were unable to capitalize on an MVP-winning campaign from Joel Embiid. Despite sweeping the Brooklyn Nets in the first round, Philadelphia would go on to fall to the Boston Celtics in seven games in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

In the aftermath of another early exit, Philadelphia fired head coach Doc Rivers and replaced him with former Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse. Despite James Harden opting into his $35.6 million player option, the belief is that he will work with the 76ers on a trade out of Philadelphia, setting up another possible blockbuster trade that could reverberate throughout the league if completed.

76ers NBA Summer League roster

The Sixers 2023 Summer League roster boasts 15 players competing in Las Vegas, including the likes of undrafted rookies to players who have NBA experience on their resumes. Names such as Jaden Springer, Louis King, and Javonte Smart will look to develop their skills with the added reps against the pro-level competition, while Philadelphia’s rookie additions will look to translate their game to the next level.

While the 76ers were without a pick in this year’s draft, they were able to add to the roster with some undrafted signees in the aftermath, highlighted by the likes of Ricky Council IV and Marcus Bagley. Look for these two names to play with added motivation after being overlooked by the other 29 teams on draft night.

2023 NBA Summer League: 76ers roster

Player Number Position Height Weight Birthday Age Experience College How Acquired
Jaden Springer 11 G 6-4 205 lbs Sep 25, 2002 20 2 Tennessee #28 Pick In 2021 Draft
Louis King 23 F 6-7 205 lbs Apr 06, 1999 24 4 Oregon Signed On 12/26/22
Terquavion Smith 26 G 6-4 165 lbs Dec 31, 2002 20 R North Carolina State Signed On 07/01/23
Elijah McCadden 27 G 6-5 195 lbs Dec 20, 1999 23 R Memphis
Greg Brown III 28 C 6-7 206 lbs Sep 01, 2001 21 2 Texas
Azuolas Tubelis 29 C 6-11 245 lbs Mar 22, 2002 21 R Arizona
Filip Petrusev 33 C 6-11 234 lbs Apr 15, 2000 23 R Crvena Zvezda
DJ Steward 36 G 6-1 162 lbs Oct 02, 2001 21 1 Duke
Ricky Council IV 37 F 6-6 205 lbs Aug 03, 2001 21 R Arkansas Signed On 07/01/23
Marcus Bagley 38 F 6-8 215 lbs Oct 23, 2001 21 R Arizona State
Javonte Smart 39 G 6-4 205 lbs Jun 03, 1999 24 2 Birmingham Squadron
Hyunjung Lee 40 F 6-7 210 lbs Oct 23, 2000 22 1 Santa Cruz Warriors
Makur Maker 43 C 6-10 232 lbs Nov 04, 2000 22 1 Capital City Go-Go
Jordan Tucker 55 F 6-7 220 lbs Apr 03, 1998 25 R Duke

