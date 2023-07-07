Full roster for 76ers in 2023 NBA Summer League

Another year, another underwhelming finish for a talent-laden Philadelphia 76ers roster with high expectations. After finishing the 2022-23 season with a 54-28 record, good for third place in the Eastern Conference, the 76ers were unable to capitalize on an MVP-winning campaign from Joel Embiid. Despite sweeping the Brooklyn Nets in the first round, Philadelphia would go on to fall to the Boston Celtics in seven games in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
In the aftermath of another early exit, Philadelphia fired head coach Doc Rivers and replaced him with former Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse. Despite James Harden opting into his $35.6 million player option, the belief is that he will work with the 76ers on a trade out of Philadelphia, setting up another possible blockbuster trade that could reverberate throughout the league if completed.
76ers NBA Summer League roster
The Sixers 2023 Summer League roster boasts 15 players competing in Las Vegas, including the likes of undrafted rookies to players who have NBA experience on their resumes. Names such as Jaden Springer, Louis King, and Javonte Smart will look to develop their skills with the added reps against the pro-level competition, while Philadelphia’s rookie additions will look to translate their game to the next level.
While the 76ers were without a pick in this year’s draft, they were able to add to the roster with some undrafted signees in the aftermath, highlighted by the likes of Ricky Council IV and Marcus Bagley. Look for these two names to play with added motivation after being overlooked by the other 29 teams on draft night.
2023 NBA Summer League: 76ers roster
|Player
|Number
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Birthday
|Age
|Experience
|College
|How Acquired
|Jaden Springer
|11
|G
|6-4
|205 lbs
|Sep 25, 2002
|20
|2
|Tennessee
|#28 Pick In 2021 Draft
|Louis King
|23
|F
|6-7
|205 lbs
|Apr 06, 1999
|24
|4
|Oregon
|Signed On 12/26/22
|Terquavion Smith
|26
|G
|6-4
|165 lbs
|Dec 31, 2002
|20
|R
|North Carolina State
|Signed On 07/01/23
|Elijah McCadden
|27
|G
|6-5
|195 lbs
|Dec 20, 1999
|23
|R
|Memphis
|Greg Brown III
|28
|C
|6-7
|206 lbs
|Sep 01, 2001
|21
|2
|Texas
|Azuolas Tubelis
|29
|C
|6-11
|245 lbs
|Mar 22, 2002
|21
|R
|Arizona
|Filip Petrusev
|33
|C
|6-11
|234 lbs
|Apr 15, 2000
|23
|R
|Crvena Zvezda
|DJ Steward
|36
|G
|6-1
|162 lbs
|Oct 02, 2001
|21
|1
|Duke
|Ricky Council IV
|37
|F
|6-6
|205 lbs
|Aug 03, 2001
|21
|R
|Arkansas
|Signed On 07/01/23
|Marcus Bagley
|38
|F
|6-8
|215 lbs
|Oct 23, 2001
|21
|R
|Arizona State
|Javonte Smart
|39
|G
|6-4
|205 lbs
|Jun 03, 1999
|24
|2
|Birmingham Squadron
|Hyunjung Lee
|40
|F
|6-7
|210 lbs
|Oct 23, 2000
|22
|1
|Santa Cruz Warriors
|Makur Maker
|43
|C
|6-10
|232 lbs
|Nov 04, 2000
|22
|1
|Capital City Go-Go
|Jordan Tucker
|55
|F
|6-7
|220 lbs
|Apr 03, 1998
|25
|R
|Duke