Full roster for 76ers in 2023 NBA Summer League

Another year, another underwhelming finish for a talent-laden Philadelphia 76ers roster with high expectations. After finishing the 2022-23 season with a 54-28 record, good for third place in the Eastern Conference, the 76ers were unable to capitalize on an MVP-winning campaign from Joel Embiid. Despite sweeping the Brooklyn Nets in the first round, Philadelphia would go on to fall to the Boston Celtics in seven games in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

In the aftermath of another early exit, Philadelphia fired head coach Doc Rivers and replaced him with former Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse. Despite James Harden opting into his $35.6 million player option, the belief is that he will work with the 76ers on a trade out of Philadelphia, setting up another possible blockbuster trade that could reverberate throughout the league if completed.

76ers NBA Summer League roster

The Sixers 2023 Summer League roster boasts 15 players competing in Las Vegas, including the likes of undrafted rookies to players who have NBA experience on their resumes. Names such as Jaden Springer, Louis King, and Javonte Smart will look to develop their skills with the added reps against the pro-level competition, while Philadelphia’s rookie additions will look to translate their game to the next level.

While the 76ers were without a pick in this year’s draft, they were able to add to the roster with some undrafted signees in the aftermath, highlighted by the likes of Ricky Council IV and Marcus Bagley. Look for these two names to play with added motivation after being overlooked by the other 29 teams on draft night.