Full roster for Knicks in 2023 NBA Summer League

The New York Knicks are coming off a 2022-23 season that illustrated a potentially bright future for the franchise centered in the Big Apple. After finishing 47-35 in the regular season, New York earned the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs and went on to face the No. 4 seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round. Following a five-game series, the Knicks fended off the Cavaliers for their first playoff series win since the 2012-13 season.

In spite of having no selections in this year’s draft, New York opted to be aggressive in the offseason, having agreed to terms with Donte DiVincenzo on a four-year, $50 million contract. The move partners the former Villanova product with fellow Wildcats Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, who exercised his $12.9 million option for the 2023-24 season.

Knicks NBA Summer League roster

The Knicks roster for the upcoming Summer League features no lack of veteran experience, headlined by fourth-year man Isaiah Roby. Notably absent is undrafted rookie Jacob Toppin, the younger brother of the recently-traded Obi Toppin, who signed a two-way deal with the Knicks shortly after the NBA Draft. Per reports, Jacob is dealing with a “minor injury” that will keep him out of Vegas action.

Additionally, notable names include DaQuan Jeffries and Trevor Keels, who return from last summer’s roster that made it to the championship game, before falling to the Portland Trail Blazers.