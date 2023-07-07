Full roster for Knicks in 2023 NBA Summer League

The New York Knicks are coming off a 2022-23 season that illustrated a potentially bright future for the franchise centered in the Big Apple. After finishing 47-35 in the regular season, New York earned the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs and went on to face the No. 4 seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round. Following a five-game series, the Knicks fended off the Cavaliers for their first playoff series win since the 2012-13 season.
In spite of having no selections in this year’s draft, New York opted to be aggressive in the offseason, having agreed to terms with Donte DiVincenzo on a four-year, $50 million contract. The move partners the former Villanova product with fellow Wildcats Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, who exercised his $12.9 million option for the 2023-24 season.
Knicks NBA Summer League roster
The Knicks roster for the upcoming Summer League features no lack of veteran experience, headlined by fourth-year man Isaiah Roby. Notably absent is undrafted rookie Jacob Toppin, the younger brother of the recently-traded Obi Toppin, who signed a two-way deal with the Knicks shortly after the NBA Draft. Per reports, Jacob is dealing with a “minor injury” that will keep him out of Vegas action.
Additionally, notable names include DaQuan Jeffries and Trevor Keels, who return from last summer’s roster that made it to the championship game, before falling to the Portland Trail Blazers.
|Player
|Number
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Birthday
|Age
|Experience
|College
|How Acquired
|DaQuan Jeffries
|8
|F
|6-5
|225 lbs
|Aug 30, 1997
|25
|3
|Tulsa
|Signed On 09/14/22
|Jalen Harris
|14
|G
|6-5
|195 lbs
|Aug 14, 1998
|24
|1
|Nevada
|Jaylen Martin
|16
|G
|6-6
|196 lbs
|Jan 28, 2004
|19
|R
|Overtime Elite
|Signed On 07/03/23
|Jahvon Blair
|17
|G
|6-4
|190 lbs
|Mar 27, 1998
|25
|R
|Georgetown
|Isaiah Roby
|18
|F
|6-8
|230 lbs
|Feb 03, 1998
|25
|4
|Nebraska
|Signed On 04/09/23
|QJ Peterson
|20
|G
|6-0
|180 lbs
|Oct 12, 1994
|28
|R
|VMI
|Marcus Garrett
|21
|G
|6-5
|205 lbs
|Nov 09, 1998
|24
|1
|Kansas
|David Shriver
|25
|G-F
|6-6
|220 lbs
|Jul 19, 2000
|22
|R
|VCU
|Race Thompson
|26
|F
|6-8
|235 lbs
|Jun 04, 1999
|24
|R
|Indiana
|Michael Foster Jr.
|27
|F
|6-8
|250 lbs
|Jan 16, 2003
|20
|1
|G League Ignite
|Justyn Hamilton
|28
|C-F
|6-11
|220 lbs
|Mar 29, 1999
|24
|R
|Kent State
|Dmytro Skapintsev
|29
|C
|7-1
|215 lbs
|May 12, 1998
|25
|2
|SK Cherkasy Monkey
|Charlie Brown Jr.
|31
|G
|6-6
|199 lbs
|Feb 02, 1997
|26
|3
|Saint Joseph's
|Khalid Moore
|32
|F
|6-7
|205 lbs
|Jul 29, 2000
|22
|R
|Fordham