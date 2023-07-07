 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full roster for Knicks in 2023 NBA Summer League

We go over who will be playing for the Knicks at the 2023 NBA Summer League.

By Pete Hernandez
BRIDGEPORT, CT - MARCH 1:Daquan Jeffries #5 of the Westchester Knicks handles the ball during the game against the Delaware Blue Coats on March 1, 2023 at Total Mortgage Arena at Harbor Yard in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Photo by KeShawn Ennis/NBAE via Getty Images

The New York Knicks are coming off a 2022-23 season that illustrated a potentially bright future for the franchise centered in the Big Apple. After finishing 47-35 in the regular season, New York earned the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs and went on to face the No. 4 seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round. Following a five-game series, the Knicks fended off the Cavaliers for their first playoff series win since the 2012-13 season.

In spite of having no selections in this year’s draft, New York opted to be aggressive in the offseason, having agreed to terms with Donte DiVincenzo on a four-year, $50 million contract. The move partners the former Villanova product with fellow Wildcats Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, who exercised his $12.9 million option for the 2023-24 season.

Knicks NBA Summer League roster

The Knicks roster for the upcoming Summer League features no lack of veteran experience, headlined by fourth-year man Isaiah Roby. Notably absent is undrafted rookie Jacob Toppin, the younger brother of the recently-traded Obi Toppin, who signed a two-way deal with the Knicks shortly after the NBA Draft. Per reports, Jacob is dealing with a “minor injury” that will keep him out of Vegas action.

Additionally, notable names include DaQuan Jeffries and Trevor Keels, who return from last summer’s roster that made it to the championship game, before falling to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Player Number Position Height Weight Birthday Age Experience College How Acquired
DaQuan Jeffries 8 F 6-5 225 lbs Aug 30, 1997 25 3 Tulsa Signed On 09/14/22
Jalen Harris 14 G 6-5 195 lbs Aug 14, 1998 24 1 Nevada
Jaylen Martin 16 G 6-6 196 lbs Jan 28, 2004 19 R Overtime Elite Signed On 07/03/23
Jahvon Blair 17 G 6-4 190 lbs Mar 27, 1998 25 R Georgetown
Isaiah Roby 18 F 6-8 230 lbs Feb 03, 1998 25 4 Nebraska Signed On 04/09/23
QJ Peterson 20 G 6-0 180 lbs Oct 12, 1994 28 R VMI
Marcus Garrett 21 G 6-5 205 lbs Nov 09, 1998 24 1 Kansas
David Shriver 25 G-F 6-6 220 lbs Jul 19, 2000 22 R VCU
Race Thompson 26 F 6-8 235 lbs Jun 04, 1999 24 R Indiana
Michael Foster Jr. 27 F 6-8 250 lbs Jan 16, 2003 20 1 G League Ignite
Justyn Hamilton 28 C-F 6-11 220 lbs Mar 29, 1999 24 R Kent State
Dmytro Skapintsev 29 C 7-1 215 lbs May 12, 1998 25 2 SK Cherkasy Monkey
Charlie Brown Jr. 31 G 6-6 199 lbs Feb 02, 1997 26 3 Saint Joseph's
Khalid Moore 32 F 6-7 205 lbs Jul 29, 2000 22 R Fordham

