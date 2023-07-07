 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full roster for Celtics in 2023 NBA Summer League

We go over who will be playing for the Celtics at the 2023 NBA Summer League.

By Pete Hernandez
LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 24: Arkansas Razorbacks guard Jordan Walsh (13) looks on during the NCAA Division I Men’s Championship Sweet Sixteen round basketball game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the UConn Huskies on March 24, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Boston Celtics were one game away from a historic 3-0 series comeback and a potential return to the NBA Finals. Unfortunately, they ran into the Miami Heat’s historic run as an eighth seed in the NBA postseason, with the Celtics eliminated from contention in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Despite finishing 57-25 and as the second seed in the East, Boston’s exit at the hands of Miami set up seismic decisions to be made in the offseason.

The Celtics went to work immediately, agreeing to a blockbuster three-team trade with the Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards. Kristaps Porzingis, the No. 25 pick in the 2023 Draft, and a 2024 first-round pick went to the Celtics while Smart went to the Memphis Grizzlies, and Tyus Jones headed to the Wizards. While Boston’s moves may not be finished, the hope is that Porzingis’ addition gives the Celtics an extra layer of offense for a hopeful title run.

Celtics NBA Summer League roster

After acquiring Jordan Walsh’s rights from Sacramento on draft night, the rookie guard out of Arkansas should get plenty of run in Las Vegas, using it as an opportunity to make a case for a solidified rotation spot in the regular season. Following the departure of Marcus Smart, and with Payton Pritchard reportedly wanting out of Boston, a strong showing in the Summer League could be advantageous for Walsh.

Last year’s second-round pick J.D. Davison, as well as late-season signee Justin Champagnie, are names to watch once the Celtics take the court in Vegas. Former first-round selection Udoka Azubuike, as well as veteran wing Mychal Mulder, could be among those to watch for potential two-way deals in the aftermath of a strong showing.

Player Number Position Height Weight Birthday Age Experience College How Acquired
Player Number Position Height Weight Birthday Age Experience College How Acquired
J.D. Davison 20 G 6-3 195 lbs Oct 3, 2002 20 1 Alabama #53 Pick In 2022 Draft
Kamar Baldwin 26 G 6-1 190 lbs Sep 15, 1997 25 R Butler
Jordan Walsh 27 F 6-7 205 lbs Mar 3, 2004 19 R Arkansas Draft Rights Traded From SAC On 06/28/23
Jay Scrubb 29 G 6-5 220 lbs Sep 1, 2000 22 3 John A. Logan
Mychal Mulder 37 G 6-3 195 lbs Jun 12, 1994 29 1 Kentucky
Justin Bean 38 F 6-7 210 lbs Nov 17, 1996 26 R Utah State
Vincent Valerio-Bodon 41 F 6-9 200 lbs May 2, 2001 22 R Sopron KC
Sam Griesel 45 F 6-6 220 lbs Mar 22, 2000 23 R Nebraska
Olek Balcerowksi 50 C 7-1 230 lbs Nov 19, 2000 22 R Gran Canaria
Udoka Azubuike 51 C 6-10 280 lbs Sep 17, 1999 23 3 Kansas
Reggie Kissoonlal 55 C 7-0 225 lbs Apr 10, 1996 27 R Northwestern State
Justin Champagnie 99 F 6-6 200 lbs Jun 29, 2001 22 2 Pittsburgh Signed On 04/07/23

