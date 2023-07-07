Full roster for Celtics in 2023 NBA Summer League

The Boston Celtics were one game away from a historic 3-0 series comeback and a potential return to the NBA Finals. Unfortunately, they ran into the Miami Heat’s historic run as an eighth seed in the NBA postseason, with the Celtics eliminated from contention in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Despite finishing 57-25 and as the second seed in the East, Boston’s exit at the hands of Miami set up seismic decisions to be made in the offseason.

The Celtics went to work immediately, agreeing to a blockbuster three-team trade with the Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards. Kristaps Porzingis, the No. 25 pick in the 2023 Draft, and a 2024 first-round pick went to the Celtics while Smart went to the Memphis Grizzlies, and Tyus Jones headed to the Wizards. While Boston’s moves may not be finished, the hope is that Porzingis’ addition gives the Celtics an extra layer of offense for a hopeful title run.

Celtics NBA Summer League roster

After acquiring Jordan Walsh’s rights from Sacramento on draft night, the rookie guard out of Arkansas should get plenty of run in Las Vegas, using it as an opportunity to make a case for a solidified rotation spot in the regular season. Following the departure of Marcus Smart, and with Payton Pritchard reportedly wanting out of Boston, a strong showing in the Summer League could be advantageous for Walsh.

Last year’s second-round pick J.D. Davison, as well as late-season signee Justin Champagnie, are names to watch once the Celtics take the court in Vegas. Former first-round selection Udoka Azubuike, as well as veteran wing Mychal Mulder, could be among those to watch for potential two-way deals in the aftermath of a strong showing.