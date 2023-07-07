Full roster for Spurs in 2023 NBA Summer League

After the San Antonio Spurs stumbled to a 22-60 record last season, which was good for second-worst in the league, the franchise was rewarded by winning the NBA Draft Lottery in May, all but assuring them the opportunity to draft a once-in-a-generational type prospect. And to no one’s surprise, the Spurs selected 7-foot-5 phenom Victor Wembanyama with the first overall selection in the 2023 NBA Draft, hoping that he can be the next big man to usher in a bright future for San Antonio.

With the future of their franchise secure with Wembanyama, all eyes will be on how San Antonio develops him and surrounds him with a supporting cast to make his transition to the NBA a seamless one. Looking ahead to the Spurs’ summer league action, fans will get to see a handful of returning players on the court as they look to cement themselves as part of San Antonio’s future.

Spurs NBA Summer League roster

Number one overall pick, and French phenom Victor Wembanyama headlines this roster, though it’s important to note that he will skip the Spurs’ two games during the California Classic Summer League. Fans will get their first glimpse of Wembanyama in action once the team travels to Las Vegas for the full 30-team competition.

San Antonio’s summer roster boasts a handful of talents that saw NBA action last season, including Blake Wesley, Malaki Branham, and Julian Champagnie. Wesley and Barlow have the most to prove when they take the court in Sacramento, while Champagnie is fresh off signing a four-year, $12 million contract. Those names will be joined by another French prospect in Sidy Cissoko, whom the Spurs selected at No. 44 overall in this year’s draft.

Victor Wembanyama, C, Metropolitans 92 (France)

Dominick Barlow, F, Overtime Elite

Charles Bediako, C, Alabama

Malaki Branham, G, Ohio State

Chaundee Brown, G, Michigan

Josh Carlton, C, Le Mans (France)

Julian Champagnie, G, St. John’s

Sidy Cissoko, G/F, G League Ignite

Justin Gorham, F, 6-8, Rytas Vilnius (Lithuania)

Logan Johnson, G, St. Mary’s

Sadik Kabaca, F, Galatasaray (Turkey)

Justin Kier, G, Austin Spurs

Javante McCoy, G, South Bay Lakers

Seth Millner, G/F, Toledo

Erik Stevenson, G, West Virginia

Sir’Jabari Rice, G, Texas

Blake Wesley, G, Notre Dame