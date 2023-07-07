Odds for UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez

UFC is back in Las Vegas for its latest PPV on Saturday, July 8, and the UFC 290 card will feature two championship bouts. Featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski will face off against interim champ Yair Rodriguez in the main event. Prior to that, flyweight champ Brandon Moreno will put his title on the line against Alexandre Pantoja.

Volkanovski is a -375 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook heading into the weigh-ins on Friday. He’s coming off a loss to Islam Makhachev after challenging him for the lightweight title at UFC 284. Rodriguez is a +285 underdog and is coming off back-to-back wins. He stopped Brian Ortega in the first round of a UFC on ABC event, and then claimed the interim featherweight title at UFC 284 when he forced Josh Emmett to submit in the second round.

In the co-feature of the night, Moreno is -190 favorite to retain his flyweight title. He won the interim belt at UFC 277 last July when he stopped Kai Kara-France in the third round. Six months later he stopped Deiveson Figueiredo to unify the flyweight championship. Pantoja is a +160 underdog in his first title shot in UFC. He won his first UFC bout in 2017 and is 9-3 during his time with the organization. He last fought a year ago, forcing Alex Perez to submit in the first round at UFC 277.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds for UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC 290 odds

Main card

Alexander Volkanovski: -375

Yair Rodriguez: +285

Brandon Moreno: -190

Alexandre Pantoja: +160

Robert Whittaker: -400

Dricus Du Plessis: +300

Jalin Turner: -255

Dan Hooker: +215

Bo Nickal: -2400

Val Woodburn: +1200

Preliminary card

Niko Price: -260

Robbie Lawler: +220

Jack Della Maddalena: -950

Josiah Harrell: +600

Yazmin Jauregui: -410

Denise Gomes: +310

Jimmy Crute: -120

Alonzo Menifield: +100

Early Preliminary card

Tatsuro Taira: -1050

Edgar Chairez: +700

Vitor Petrino: -285

Marcin Prachnio: +240

Cameron Saaiman: -540

Terrence Mitchell: +390

Jesus Santos Aguilar: -140

Shannon Ross: +120

Esteban Ribovics: -150

Kamuela Kirk: +130