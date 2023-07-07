Odds for UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez

UFC is back in Las Vegas for its latest PPV on Saturday, July 8, and the UFC 290 card will feature two championship bouts. Featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski will face off against interim champ Yair Rodriguez in the main event. Prior to that, flyweight champ Brandon Moreno will put his title on the line against Alexandre Pantoja.
Volkanovski is a -375 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook heading into the weigh-ins on Friday. He’s coming off a loss to Islam Makhachev after challenging him for the lightweight title at UFC 284. Rodriguez is a +285 underdog and is coming off back-to-back wins. He stopped Brian Ortega in the first round of a UFC on ABC event, and then claimed the interim featherweight title at UFC 284 when he forced Josh Emmett to submit in the second round.
In the co-feature of the night, Moreno is -190 favorite to retain his flyweight title. He won the interim belt at UFC 277 last July when he stopped Kai Kara-France in the third round. Six months later he stopped Deiveson Figueiredo to unify the flyweight championship. Pantoja is a +160 underdog in his first title shot in UFC. He won his first UFC bout in 2017 and is 9-3 during his time with the organization. He last fought a year ago, forcing Alex Perez to submit in the first round at UFC 277.
Here’s a look at the full list of odds for UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
UFC 290 odds
Main card
Alexander Volkanovski: -375
Yair Rodriguez: +285
Brandon Moreno: -190
Alexandre Pantoja: +160
Robert Whittaker: -400
Dricus Du Plessis: +300
Jalin Turner: -255
Dan Hooker: +215
Bo Nickal: -2400
Val Woodburn: +1200
Preliminary card
Niko Price: -260
Robbie Lawler: +220
Jack Della Maddalena: -950
Josiah Harrell: +600
Yazmin Jauregui: -410
Denise Gomes: +310
Jimmy Crute: -120
Alonzo Menifield: +100
Early Preliminary card
Tatsuro Taira: -1050
Edgar Chairez: +700
Vitor Petrino: -285
Marcin Prachnio: +240
Cameron Saaiman: -540
Terrence Mitchell: +390
Jesus Santos Aguilar: -140
Shannon Ross: +120
Esteban Ribovics: -150
Kamuela Kirk: +130