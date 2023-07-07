 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio Truck race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Saturday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

By David Fucillo
Blaine Perkins, driver of the #9 RACELINE Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 09, 2022 in Lexington, Ohio. Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images

The NASCAR Truck Series is back in action this weekend at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The second annual O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 will run on the road course on Saturday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. ET.

The day prior, the 38-driver field is running through qualifying to set the starting lineup for the race. Qualifying gets started at 4:30 p.m. ET, following a 20-minute practice session. The field will be split into two groups, with each group running for 15 minutes. The five fastest in each group will advance to a final round that will feature ten minutes of driving to secure the pole position with the fastest second-round time.

A year ago, Corey Heim secured pole position for the race. Parker Kligerman won the race and Heim finished in 26th place. This year, Kligerman is not racing. Last year’s second-place finisher, Zane Smith, is the favorite to win this year with +210 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Carson Hocevar is +450 to win and Heim and Ty Majeski are +700.

Here is the full field for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.

2023 O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 entry list

Pos. Driver Truck #
1 William Sawalich 1
2 Will Rodgers 02
3 Nick Sanchez 2
4 Landen Lewis 4
5 Chase Purdy 4
6 Dean Thompson 5
7 Marco Andretti 7
8 Colby Howard 9
9 Corey Heim 11
10 Spencer Boyd 12
11 Hailie Deegan 13
12 Tanner Gray 15
13 Tyler Ankrum 16
14 Taylor Gray 17
15 Christian Eckes 19
16 Matt Mills 20
17 Austin Wayne Self 22
18 Grant Enfinger 23
19 Rajah Caruth 24
20 Matt DiBenedetto 25
21 Ryan Vargas 30
22 Bret Holmes 32
23 Josh Reaume 33
24 Caleb Costner 34
25 Jake Garcia 35
26 Zane Smith 38
27 Conor Daly 41
28 Carson Hocevar 42
29 Daniel Dye 43
30 Lawless Alan 45
31 Dale Quarterley 46
32 Jack Wood 51
33 Stewart Friesen 52
34 Timmy Hill 56
35 Conner Jones 66
36 Matt Crafton 88
37 Ty Majeski 98
38 Ben Rhodes 99

