NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio Truck race

The NASCAR Truck Series is back in action this weekend at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The second annual O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 will run on the road course on Saturday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. ET.
The day prior, the 38-driver field is running through qualifying to set the starting lineup for the race. Qualifying gets started at 4:30 p.m. ET, following a 20-minute practice session. The field will be split into two groups, with each group running for 15 minutes. The five fastest in each group will advance to a final round that will feature ten minutes of driving to secure the pole position with the fastest second-round time.
A year ago, Corey Heim secured pole position for the race. Parker Kligerman won the race and Heim finished in 26th place. This year, Kligerman is not racing. Last year’s second-place finisher, Zane Smith, is the favorite to win this year with +210 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Carson Hocevar is +450 to win and Heim and Ty Majeski are +700.
Here is the full field for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.
2023 O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 entry list
|Pos.
|Driver
|Truck #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Truck #
|1
|William Sawalich
|1
|2
|Will Rodgers
|02
|3
|Nick Sanchez
|2
|4
|Landen Lewis
|4
|5
|Chase Purdy
|4
|6
|Dean Thompson
|5
|7
|Marco Andretti
|7
|8
|Colby Howard
|9
|9
|Corey Heim
|11
|10
|Spencer Boyd
|12
|11
|Hailie Deegan
|13
|12
|Tanner Gray
|15
|13
|Tyler Ankrum
|16
|14
|Taylor Gray
|17
|15
|Christian Eckes
|19
|16
|Matt Mills
|20
|17
|Austin Wayne Self
|22
|18
|Grant Enfinger
|23
|19
|Rajah Caruth
|24
|20
|Matt DiBenedetto
|25
|21
|Ryan Vargas
|30
|22
|Bret Holmes
|32
|23
|Josh Reaume
|33
|24
|Caleb Costner
|34
|25
|Jake Garcia
|35
|26
|Zane Smith
|38
|27
|Conor Daly
|41
|28
|Carson Hocevar
|42
|29
|Daniel Dye
|43
|30
|Lawless Alan
|45
|31
|Dale Quarterley
|46
|32
|Jack Wood
|51
|33
|Stewart Friesen
|52
|34
|Timmy Hill
|56
|35
|Conner Jones
|66
|36
|Matt Crafton
|88
|37
|Ty Majeski
|98
|38
|Ben Rhodes
|99