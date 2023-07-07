NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio Truck race

The NASCAR Truck Series is back in action this weekend at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The second annual O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 will run on the road course on Saturday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. ET.

The day prior, the 38-driver field is running through qualifying to set the starting lineup for the race. Qualifying gets started at 4:30 p.m. ET, following a 20-minute practice session. The field will be split into two groups, with each group running for 15 minutes. The five fastest in each group will advance to a final round that will feature ten minutes of driving to secure the pole position with the fastest second-round time.

A year ago, Corey Heim secured pole position for the race. Parker Kligerman won the race and Heim finished in 26th place. This year, Kligerman is not racing. Last year’s second-place finisher, Zane Smith, is the favorite to win this year with +210 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Carson Hocevar is +450 to win and Heim and Ty Majeski are +700.

Here is the full field for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.