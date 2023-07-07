 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio on TV and via live stream

We go over how you can watch qualifying for NASCAR’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 on Friday at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

By David Fucillo
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 09, 2022 in Lexington, Ohio. Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images

The NASCAR Truck Series is splitting off from the other two circuits this weekend. The trucks will be racing at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course at the second annual O’Reilly Auto Parts 150. The race is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 8.

The day prior to the race, the drivers will run through practice and qualifying at the track. All truck events this weekend will air on FS1. A live stream will be available at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Zane Smith heads into qualifying as the favorite to win the race with +210 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He finished second at last year’s inaugural race. Parker Kligerman won the race, but is not racing this year. Corey Heim claimed pole position and is +700 to win this year’s race.

How to watch qualifying for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio

Date: Friday, July 7
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, FOX Sports App

Entry list

2023 O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 entry list

Pos. Driver Truck #
1 William Sawalich 1
2 Will Rodgers 02
3 Nick Sanchez 2
4 Landen Lewis 4
5 Chase Purdy 4
6 Dean Thompson 5
7 Marco Andretti 7
8 Colby Howard 9
9 Corey Heim 11
10 Spencer Boyd 12
11 Hailie Deegan 13
12 Tanner Gray 15
13 Tyler Ankrum 16
14 Taylor Gray 17
15 Christian Eckes 19
16 Matt Mills 20
17 Austin Wayne Self 22
18 Grant Enfinger 23
19 Rajah Caruth 24
20 Matt DiBenedetto 25
21 Ryan Vargas 30
22 Bret Holmes 32
23 Josh Reaume 33
24 Caleb Costner 34
25 Jake Garcia 35
26 Zane Smith 38
27 Conor Daly 41
28 Carson Hocevar 42
29 Daniel Dye 43
30 Lawless Alan 45
31 Dale Quarterley 46
32 Jack Wood 51
33 Stewart Friesen 52
34 Timmy Hill 56
35 Conner Jones 66
36 Matt Crafton 88
37 Ty Majeski 98
38 Ben Rhodes 99

