How to watch NASCAR qualifying for O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio on TV and via live stream

The NASCAR Truck Series is splitting off from the other two circuits this weekend. The trucks will be racing at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course at the second annual O’Reilly Auto Parts 150. The race is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 8.

The day prior to the race, the drivers will run through practice and qualifying at the track. All truck events this weekend will air on FS1. A live stream will be available at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Zane Smith heads into qualifying as the favorite to win the race with +210 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He finished second at last year’s inaugural race. Parker Kligerman won the race, but is not racing this year. Corey Heim claimed pole position and is +700 to win this year’s race.

How to watch qualifying for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio

Date: Friday, July 7

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, FOX Sports App

Entry list