Updated F1 standings ahead of 2023 British Grand Prix

Max Verstappen has been dominant in 2023. In fact, that might be putting it lightly, as the top driver has been putting pedal to the metal and leaving his competitors in the dust. Verstappen’s recent triumph at the Austrian Grand Prix marks his fifth consecutive win, amplifying his domination this season with victories in seven of the nine races so far. He has 229 points, which has him lapping the field ahead of his second-place teammate, Sergio Pérez, who has 148 points.

The Red Bull Racing ace has demonstrated exceptional consistency. Even in the two races where he didn’t clinch the top spot, Verstappen was still a force to be reckoned with, securing second place finishes behind Pérez.

Given this stellar performance, Verstappen is the clear favorite to win his third consecutive F1 Drivers’ Championship. His dominance is so pervasive that DraftKings Sportsbook doesn’t even list odds on him clinching the championship - it seems to be a foregone conclusion.

Instead, the focus has shifted to who will take the runner-up spot in the Drivers Championship.

Sergio Perez, who has proven to be Verstappen’s main challenger this season, is currently favored at -225 odds to secure second place. However, the battle for the runner-up spot is far from over, with Fernando Alonso (+330) and Lewis Hamilton (+450) still very much in contention.

Further down the line, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are considered as longshots, with odds listed at +6500 and +13000, respectively. As the drivers prepare for the upcoming 2023 British Grand Prix, the focus will be on Verstappen’s continuing dominance and the heated battle for second place in the F1 standings.

2023 F1 leaderboard