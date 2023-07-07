F1 practice start time: When the British Grand Prix practice starts on Friday, Saturday, and how to watch

Formula One heads to the United Kingdom this week for the British Grand Prix on Sunday, July 9. Ahead of that, there will be three practice sessions and qualifying ahead of Sunday’s main event. Below, we’ll run through the start times and how to watch each of the practice sessions.

All three practices will air on ESPNU. Both will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the British Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen’s exceptional performance this season, with seven wins in just nine races, has unequivocally positioned him as the top contender for the British GP. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Verstappen’s chances of winning the British Grand Prix are pegged at -360.

His Red Bull Racing colleague, Sergio Perez, has the next best odds of +700. Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc are both listed at +1100 odds, with Fernando Alonso trailing at +1800. Carlos Sainz, the victor of last year’s race, is considered an outside bet with odds of +2500 to repeat his success this year.

How to watch practice for the British Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, July 7, 7:30 a.m. ET

Practice 2: Friday, July 8, 11 a.m. ET

Practice 3: Saturday, July 9, 6:30 a.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list