 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

F1 practice start time: When the British Grand Prix practice starts on Friday, Saturday, and how to watch

We go over the details for F1 practice at the Silverstone Circuit in England on Friday and Saturday. We break down the details for when it runs and how to watch.

By DKNetworkStaff
F1 Grand Prix of Canada Photo by Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Formula One heads to the United Kingdom this week for the British Grand Prix on Sunday, July 9. Ahead of that, there will be three practice sessions and qualifying ahead of Sunday’s main event. Below, we’ll run through the start times and how to watch each of the practice sessions.

All three practices will air on ESPNU. Both will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the British Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen’s exceptional performance this season, with seven wins in just nine races, has unequivocally positioned him as the top contender for the British GP. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Verstappen’s chances of winning the British Grand Prix are pegged at -360.

His Red Bull Racing colleague, Sergio Perez, has the next best odds of +700. Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc are both listed at +1100 odds, with Fernando Alonso trailing at +1800. Carlos Sainz, the victor of last year’s race, is considered an outside bet with odds of +2500 to repeat his success this year.

How to watch practice for the British Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, July 7, 7:30 a.m. ET
Practice 2: Friday, July 8, 11 a.m. ET
Practice 3: Saturday, July 9, 6:30 a.m. ET
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2023 British Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver No.
Pos Driver No.
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Logan Sargeant 2
3 Lando Norris 4
4 Pierre Gasly 10
5 Sergio Perez 11
6 Fernando Alonso 14
7 Charles Leclerc 16
8 Lance Stroll 18
9 Kevin Magnussen 20
10 Nyck De Vries 21
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Alexander Albon 23
13 Zhou Guanyu 24
14 Nico Hulkenberg 27
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Carlos Sainz 55
18 George Russell 63
19 Valtteri Bottas 77
20 Oscar Piastri 81

More From DraftKings Network