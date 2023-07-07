F1 practice live stream: How to watch British Grand Prix practice online on Friday, Saturday

Formula One racing is in the United Kingdom this weekend for the British Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 10 a.m. ET with qualifying running at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

However, prior to that, there will be three practice runs you can watch as well. The first two practice runs are on Friday at 7:30 and 11 a.m. ET. The third practice run is Saturday at 6:30 a.m. ET.

Friday’s practices will air on ESPNU with Saturday’s practice broadcasted on the same channel. Saturday’s qualifying and Sunday’s race will air on ESPN2.

All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the British Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -360, followed by his teammate, Sergio Perez, at +700. Lewis Hamilton is the next closest at +1100.

In terms of odds to qualify in first, Verstappen leads the way at -300 with Charles Leclerc at +550. From there, Perez has +1000 odds to win pole position, and Hamilton is +1400.

How to watch practice for the British Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, July 7, 7:30 a.m. ET

Practice 2: Friday, July 7, 11 a.m. ET

Practice 3: Saturday, July 8, 6:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPNU

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list