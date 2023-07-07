WNBA picks and predictions for Friday, July 7

We have four Commissioner’s Cup games to look forward to on the WNBA schedule this evening as the league tips off a busy weekend. ET. The action will begin at 7 p.m. ET with all games airing on Ion.

Here are the odds and spreads for today’s WNBA action, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Indiana Fever at Washington Mystics, 7 p.m. ET

Spread: Mystics -3.5

Total: 158.5

Moneyline: Mystics -165, Fever +140

The pick: Fever ML

Indiana has hit a wall with its current five-game losing streak, but a few of those setbacks could’ve gone the other way with a few bounces in its favor. Aliyah Boston and NaLyssa Smith have continued to play at All-Star levels and I’ll pick them to end their drought this evening.

Atlanta Dream at Chicago Sky, 8 p.m. ET

Spread: Sky -1.5

Total: 170

Moneyline: Sky -120, Dream +100

The pick: Dream +1.5

The vibes are good with both of these squads as they’re both riding three-game win streaks heading into tonight’s showdown. The Sky in particular are still the league’s best team against the spread at 10-5-2, but results have been mixed for them at home this season. Atlanta already owns an 83-65 blowout victory over Chicago from earlier in the year and I’ll take the visitors to cover and come away with the outright victory here.

Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings, 8 p.m. ET

Spread: Aces -8.5

Total: 175

Moneyline: Aces -450, Wings +360

The pick: Wings +8.5

These two teams have ranked in the top five in scoring this season and they put that on display on Wednesday in an 89-82 victory for Las Vegas. However, one would expect the second game of this back-to-back to be tighter and Dallas should be comfortable as the home team this evening. Take the Wings to cover as a home underdog.

Phoenix Mercury at Minnesota Lynx, 8 p.m. ET

Spread: Lynx -5

Total: 162

Moneyline: Lynx -200, Mercury +170

The pick: Under 162

Phoenix is the lowest scoring team in the WNBA this season and will be even more limited on the offensive end with Diana Taurasi resting this evening. The Mercury will be going up against a Lynx squad that is rolling, rattling off four straight victories heading into tonight’s matchup. Consider taking Minnesota to cover big here, but I’d also lean with the under.