WNBA schedule, TV channels, start times for Friday, July 7

We have four Commissioner’s Cup games to look forward to on the WNBA schedule this evening as the league tips off a busy weekend. ET. The action will begin at 7 p.m. ET with all games airing on Ion.

The marquee matchup of tonight’s slate will feature the Las Vegas Aces visiting the Dallas Wings at 8 p.m. ET. The defending champs downed the Wings in an 89-82 victory on Wednesday and will look to extend their winning streak to 10 games tonight. We’ll also get another potential playoff matchup at the same time with the Atlanta Dream visiting the Chicago Sky.

Here are the time and tv information for today’s WNBA schedule. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

WNBA schedule: Friday, July 7

Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: Ion

Live stream: Ion TV

Point spread: Mystics -3.5

Atlanta Dream vs. Chicago Sky

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: Ion

Live stream: Ion TV

Point spread: Sky -1.5

Las Vegas Aces vs. Dallas Wings

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: Ion

Live stream: Ion TV

Point spread: Aces -8.5

Phoenix Mercury vs. Minnesota Lynx

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: Ion

Live stream: Ion TV

Point spread: Lynx -5