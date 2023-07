Wimbledon 2023: Women’s singles schedule, bracket, scores for Friday, July 7

The second and third rounds continue into Friday, July 7 for the women’s singles tournament at Wimbledon. Friday’s play will feature No. 1 and favorite to win Iga Swiatek playing her third-round match. No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, No. 4 Jessica Pegula, and No. 6 Ons Jabeur will all take the court on Friday, as well.

The full schedule can be found here.

All scheduled times are tentative based on the length of preceding matches. Players grouped together will play on the same court.

Wimbledon women’s singles schedule: Friday, July 7

Second round

6:00 a.m. ET

(29) Irina-Camelia Begu vs. Anna Blinkova

Madison Brengle vs. (21) Ekaterina Alexandrova

Viktorija Golubic vs. (25) Madison Keys

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. (9) Petra Kvitova

7:30 a.m. ET

Bianca Andreescu vs. (26) Anhelina Kalinina

8:00 a.m. ET

Varvara Gracheva vs. (2) Aryna Sabalenka

11:30 a.m. ET

(6) Ons Jabeur vs. Zhuoxuan Bai

Third round

9:30 a.m. ET

(11) Daria Kasatkina vs. (19) Victoria Azarenka

Marketa Vondrousova vs. (20) Donna Vekic

(23) Magda Linette vs. (14) Belinda Bencic

10:00 a.m. ET

(4) Jessica Pegula vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto

10:30 a.m. ET

(1) Iga Swiatek vs. (30) Petra Martic

11:00 a.m. ET

(32) Marie Bouzkova vs. (5) Caroline Garcia

Odds to win

Iga Swiatek +175

Aryna Sabalenka +400

Elena Rybakina +500

Ons Jabeur +1100

Petra Kvitova +1600