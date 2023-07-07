Wimbledon 2023: Men’s singles schedule, bracket, scores for Friday, July 7

The second and third rounds of the Wimbledon men’s singles tournament continue on Friday, July 2. No. 1 seed Carlos Alcaraz will play his second-round match, and No. 2 Novak Djokovic will play his third-round match.

Djokovic is the favorite to win it all this year, with Alcaraz just behind him. Holger Rune, Jannik Sinner, and Andrey Rublev, all top-10 seeds, will also play on Friday. The full schedule can be found here.

All schedule times are tentative based on the length of preceding matches. Players grouped together will play on the same court.

Wimbledon men’s singles schedule: Friday, July 7

Second round

6:00 a.m. ET

Roberto Carballes Baena vs. (6) Holger Rune

7:30 a.m. ET

(19) Alexander Zverev vs. Yosuke Watanuki

Jason Kubler vs. (25) Nicolas Jarry

(31) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Botic Van De Zandschulp

Matteo Berrettini vs. (15) Alex De Minaur

8:30 a.m. ET

(1) Carlos Alcaraz vs. Alexandre Muller

9:30 a.m. ET

(12) Cameron Norrie vs. Christopher Eubanks

Third round

7:30 a.m. ET

(14) Lorenzo Musetti vs. (17) Hubert Hurkacz

8:00 a.m. ET

(8) Jannik Sinner vs. Quentin Halys

9:30 a.m. ET

(26) Denis Shapovalov vs. Liam Broady

(23) Alexander Bublik vs. Maximilian Marterer

11:00 a.m. ET

(7) Andrey Rublev vs. David Goffin

12:00 a.m. ET

Stan Wawrinka vs. (2) Novak Djokovic

Odds to win Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic -165

Carlos Alcaraz +300

Jannik Sinner +1300

Daniil Medvedev +2000

Holger Rune +3500

Stefanos Tsitsipas +3500