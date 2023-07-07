How to watch Victor Wembanyama in Las Vegas Summer League on July 7

The start of the NBA 2K24 Las Vegas Summer League means only one thing: it’s finally Wemby time. The first night of action from Sin City features a packed slate of eight matchups, but fans will circle one game in particular given its immense hype.

After skipping out on the San Antonio Spurs’ initial games at the California Classic, No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama will make his debut on Friday, July 7 against the Charlotte Hornets, and No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller. It’s not often that a summer league game reaches must-watch status, but it’s safe to say that Friday night’s head-to-head warrants the title.

As a 7-5 big man with the skillset of a guard, the 19-year-old French phenom is arguably the most hyped prospect to enter the NBA since LeBron James. For the better part of the last year, it was a foregone conclusion that Wembanyama would be taken first overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, and in being selected by the Spurs he joins a historic franchise known for Hall-of-Fame big men such as Tim Duncan and David Robinson.

It wouldn’t be a shock to see Wembanyama’s run in summer league be a short one, out of precaution, so fans should know when and where to tune in for his debut Friday night.

Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET from Las Vegas, and the showdown will air on ESPN. The game can also be streamed at ESPN.com and through the ESPN app.

If you’re not around a TV screen, you can stream the games airing on ESPN networks via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games.