Tour de France results: Who won stage 7, who leads overall standings

We break down the results from stage 7 on Friday.

By Teddy Ricketson
Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team Alpecin-Deceuninck - Green points jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the stage seven of the 110th Tour de France 2023 a 169.9km stage from Mont de Marsan to Bordeaux / #UCIWT / on July 07, 2023 in Bordeaux, France. Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images

The first week of the Tour de France is in the books. Tadej Pogačar went into Friday after winning Stage 6, but Jasper Philipsen secured a big Stage 7 win. Mark Cavendish and Biniam Girmay followed him as the top three on Friday. The final stretch of the stage was an all-out sprint with several lead changes, but it was Philipsen showing off his sprinting abilities with a win.

It was a relatively flat stage on Friday with only one climb. It was a small hill with only one point up for grabs. Pierre Latour snagged the point and will don the polka dot jersey on Saturday.

Below are the top finishers from Stage 7. Stage 8 will be the longest day of the entire race at 201 km. The course is considered a medium-mountain stage and will take competitors from Libourne to Limoges. It will lead to a mountain stage and then the first rest day of the Tour de France.

Stage 7 top finishers

  1. Jasper Philipsen — 3 hours, 46 minutes, 28 seconds
  2. Mark Cavendish
  3. Biniam Girmay
  4. Luca Mozzato
  5. Dylan Groenewegen

