Tour de France results: Who won stage 7, who leads overall standings

The first week of the Tour de France is in the books. Tadej Pogačar went into Friday after winning Stage 6, but Jasper Philipsen secured a big Stage 7 win. Mark Cavendish and Biniam Girmay followed him as the top three on Friday. The final stretch of the stage was an all-out sprint with several lead changes, but it was Philipsen showing off his sprinting abilities with a win.

It was a relatively flat stage on Friday with only one climb. It was a small hill with only one point up for grabs. Pierre Latour snagged the point and will don the polka dot jersey on Saturday.

Below are the top finishers from Stage 7. Stage 8 will be the longest day of the entire race at 201 km. The course is considered a medium-mountain stage and will take competitors from Libourne to Limoges. It will lead to a mountain stage and then the first rest day of the Tour de France.

Stage 7 top finishers