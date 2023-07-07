Tour de France, Stage 7: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2023 Tour de France wrapped up its run through the Pyrenees and the peloton gets a bit of a respite heading into the second weekend of the race. Stage 6 gets underway on Friday, July 7 at 7:15 a.m. ET and will run 169.9 kilometers from Mont-de-Marsan to Bordeaux. Peacock will air the full stage and USA Network will pick up coverage starting at 8 a.m.

Stage 6 will be a fairly flat stage, and so it’s no surprise Jasper Philipsen is an even money favorite to win it at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s a sprint specialist, and this stage is unlikely to have much of an impact on the overall standings. It’s as much a recovery day for leaders like Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar after a tough couple days in the mountains. Vingegaard claimed the yellow jersey on the first day deep in the Pyrenees, while Pogačar won the stage the next day and cut into Vingegaard’s lead.

It’s effectively a two-cyclist race moving forward. Neither Vingegaard or Pogačar will be at the very front when the first cyclists finish a little after 11 a.m. ET, but both will not be too far back in the peloton.

TV schedule

Date: Friday, July 7

Time: 7:15 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network (starting at 8 a.m.)

Live stream: Peacock

Course map

View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.

Current leaderboard

Jonas Vingegaard — 26 hours, 10 minutes, 44 seconds Tadej Pogačar — 25 seconds back Jai Hindley — 1 minute, 34 seconds back Simon Yates — 3 minutes, 14 seconds back Carlos Rodriguez Cano — 3 minutes, 30 seconds back

Stage winner

2023 Tour de France, Stage 6 odds Cyclist Odds Cyclist Odds Jasper Philipsen +100 Caleb Ewan +400 Fabio Jakobsen +700 Dylan Groenewegen +800 Phil Bauhaus +1200 Mark Cavendish +1200 Wout Van Aert +1600 Sam Welsford +1800 Mads Pedersen +2500 Biniam Girmay +4000 Jordi Meeus +4000 Bryan Coquard +5000 Christophe Laporte +8000 Mathieu van der Poel +8000 Alexander Kristoff +8000 Peter Sagan +15000 Danny Van Poppel +15000 Michael Morkov +15000 Jasper Stuyven +20000 Magnus Cort Nielsen +20000 Kasper Asgreen +20000 Soren Waerenskjold +30000 Matteo Trentin +30000 Luka Mezgec +30000 Luca Mozzato +30000 Corbin Strong +30000 Mike Teunissen +30000 Matej Mohoric +40000 Cees Bol +40000 Soren Kragh Andersen +40000 Alexis Renard +40000 Remi Cavagna +40000 Tom Pidcock +40000 Tadej Pogacar +40000 Anthony Turgis +50000 Yves Lampaert +50000 Edvald Boasson Hagen +50000 Julian Alaphilippe +50000 Victor Campenaerts +50000 Fred Wright +50000 Florian Vermeersch +50000 Quinn Simmons +50000 Alberto Bettiol +50000 Axel Zingle +60000 Nikias Arndt +60000 Jonas Vingegaard +60000 Alex Kirsch +60000 Rasmus Tiller +80000 Omar Fraile +80000 Simon Clarke +80000 Jenthe Biermans +80000 Nils Politt +80000 Stefan Kung +80000 Anthony Perez +80000 Nils Eekhoff +80000 Victor Lafay +80000 John Degenkolb +80000 Alexander Edmondson +80000 Mathieu Burgaudeau +80000 Jonas Gregaard +80000 Matis Louvel +80000 Mattias Skjelmose +80000 Benoit Cosnefroy +80000 Alex Aranburu +80000 Quinten Hermans +80000 Stan Dewulf +80000 Valentin Ferron +80000 Marco Haller +80000 Ben Turner +80000 Quentin Pacher +100000 Maxim Van Gils +100000 James Shaw +100000 Jonas Rickaert +100000 Yevgeniy Federov +100000 Dion Smith +100000 Guillaume Boivin +100000 Patrick Konrad +100000 Gianni Moscon +100000 Anthony Delaplace +100000 Warren Barguil +100000 Jasper de Buyst +100000 Hugo Houle +100000 Anthon Charmig +100000 Nans Peters +100000 Matteo Jorgenson +100000 Dylan Teuns +100000 Lilian Calmejane +100000 Pello Bilbao +100000 Mikkel Bjerg +100000 Oliver Naesen +100000 Tobias Halland Johannessen +100000 Neilson Powless +100000 Bob Jungels +100000 Ramon Sinkeldam +100000 Laurent Pichon +100000 Tony Gallopin +100000 Clement Champoussin +100000 Rui Costa +100000 Tiesj Benoot +100000 Valentin Madouas +100000 Krists Neilands +100000 Egan Bernal +100000 Daniel Oss +100000 Simon Geschke +100000 Adrien Petit +100000 Elmar Reinders +100000 Jonas Abrahamsen +100000

Overall winner

Jonas Vingegaard: -110

Tadej Pogačar: +100

Jai Hindley: +3500

Carlos Rodriguez: +6500

Adam Yates: +10000

Sepp Kuss: +20000

Tom Pidcock: +25000

David Gaudu: +5000

Simon Yates: +6500

Romain Bardey: +25000

Stage prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)

2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)

3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)

4th: €1,500 ($1,570)

5th: €830 ($869)

6th: €780

7th: €730

8th: €670

9th: €650

10th: €600

11th: €540

12th: €470

13th: €440

14th: €340

15th: €300

16th: €300

17th: €300

18th: €300

19th: €300

20th: €300