Tour de France, Stage 7: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2023 Tour de France wrapped up its run through the Pyrenees and the peloton gets a bit of a respite heading into the second weekend of the race. Stage 6 gets underway on Friday, July 7 at 7:15 a.m. ET and will run 169.9 kilometers from Mont-de-Marsan to Bordeaux. Peacock will air the full stage and USA Network will pick up coverage starting at 8 a.m.
Stage 6 will be a fairly flat stage, and so it’s no surprise Jasper Philipsen is an even money favorite to win it at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s a sprint specialist, and this stage is unlikely to have much of an impact on the overall standings. It’s as much a recovery day for leaders like Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar after a tough couple days in the mountains. Vingegaard claimed the yellow jersey on the first day deep in the Pyrenees, while Pogačar won the stage the next day and cut into Vingegaard’s lead.
It’s effectively a two-cyclist race moving forward. Neither Vingegaard or Pogačar will be at the very front when the first cyclists finish a little after 11 a.m. ET, but both will not be too far back in the peloton.
TV schedule
Date: Friday, July 7
Time: 7:15 a.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network (starting at 8 a.m.)
Live stream: Peacock
Course map
View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.
Current leaderboard
- Jonas Vingegaard — 26 hours, 10 minutes, 44 seconds
- Tadej Pogačar — 25 seconds back
- Jai Hindley — 1 minute, 34 seconds back
- Simon Yates — 3 minutes, 14 seconds back
- Carlos Rodriguez Cano — 3 minutes, 30 seconds back
DraftKings Sportsbook Odds
Stage winner
2023 Tour de France, Stage 6 odds
|Cyclist
|Odds
|Cyclist
|Odds
|Jasper Philipsen
|+100
|Caleb Ewan
|+400
|Fabio Jakobsen
|+700
|Dylan Groenewegen
|+800
|Phil Bauhaus
|+1200
|Mark Cavendish
|+1200
|Wout Van Aert
|+1600
|Sam Welsford
|+1800
|Mads Pedersen
|+2500
|Biniam Girmay
|+4000
|Jordi Meeus
|+4000
|Bryan Coquard
|+5000
|Christophe Laporte
|+8000
|Mathieu van der Poel
|+8000
|Alexander Kristoff
|+8000
|Peter Sagan
|+15000
|Danny Van Poppel
|+15000
|Michael Morkov
|+15000
|Jasper Stuyven
|+20000
|Magnus Cort Nielsen
|+20000
|Kasper Asgreen
|+20000
|Soren Waerenskjold
|+30000
|Matteo Trentin
|+30000
|Luka Mezgec
|+30000
|Luca Mozzato
|+30000
|Corbin Strong
|+30000
|Mike Teunissen
|+30000
|Matej Mohoric
|+40000
|Cees Bol
|+40000
|Soren Kragh Andersen
|+40000
|Alexis Renard
|+40000
|Remi Cavagna
|+40000
|Tom Pidcock
|+40000
|Tadej Pogacar
|+40000
|Anthony Turgis
|+50000
|Yves Lampaert
|+50000
|Edvald Boasson Hagen
|+50000
|Julian Alaphilippe
|+50000
|Victor Campenaerts
|+50000
|Fred Wright
|+50000
|Florian Vermeersch
|+50000
|Quinn Simmons
|+50000
|Alberto Bettiol
|+50000
|Axel Zingle
|+60000
|Nikias Arndt
|+60000
|Jonas Vingegaard
|+60000
|Alex Kirsch
|+60000
|Rasmus Tiller
|+80000
|Omar Fraile
|+80000
|Simon Clarke
|+80000
|Jenthe Biermans
|+80000
|Nils Politt
|+80000
|Stefan Kung
|+80000
|Anthony Perez
|+80000
|Nils Eekhoff
|+80000
|Victor Lafay
|+80000
|John Degenkolb
|+80000
|Alexander Edmondson
|+80000
|Mathieu Burgaudeau
|+80000
|Jonas Gregaard
|+80000
|Matis Louvel
|+80000
|Mattias Skjelmose
|+80000
|Benoit Cosnefroy
|+80000
|Alex Aranburu
|+80000
|Quinten Hermans
|+80000
|Stan Dewulf
|+80000
|Valentin Ferron
|+80000
|Marco Haller
|+80000
|Ben Turner
|+80000
|Quentin Pacher
|+100000
|Maxim Van Gils
|+100000
|James Shaw
|+100000
|Jonas Rickaert
|+100000
|Yevgeniy Federov
|+100000
|Dion Smith
|+100000
|Guillaume Boivin
|+100000
|Patrick Konrad
|+100000
|Gianni Moscon
|+100000
|Anthony Delaplace
|+100000
|Warren Barguil
|+100000
|Jasper de Buyst
|+100000
|Hugo Houle
|+100000
|Anthon Charmig
|+100000
|Nans Peters
|+100000
|Matteo Jorgenson
|+100000
|Dylan Teuns
|+100000
|Lilian Calmejane
|+100000
|Pello Bilbao
|+100000
|Mikkel Bjerg
|+100000
|Oliver Naesen
|+100000
|Tobias Halland Johannessen
|+100000
|Neilson Powless
|+100000
|Bob Jungels
|+100000
|Ramon Sinkeldam
|+100000
|Laurent Pichon
|+100000
|Tony Gallopin
|+100000
|Clement Champoussin
|+100000
|Rui Costa
|+100000
|Tiesj Benoot
|+100000
|Valentin Madouas
|+100000
|Krists Neilands
|+100000
|Egan Bernal
|+100000
|Daniel Oss
|+100000
|Simon Geschke
|+100000
|Adrien Petit
|+100000
|Elmar Reinders
|+100000
|Jonas Abrahamsen
|+100000
Overall winner
Jonas Vingegaard: -110
Tadej Pogačar: +100
Jai Hindley: +3500
Carlos Rodriguez: +6500
Adam Yates: +10000
Sepp Kuss: +20000
Tom Pidcock: +25000
David Gaudu: +5000
Simon Yates: +6500
Romain Bardey: +25000
Stage prize money
Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300