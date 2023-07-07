 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tour de France, Stage 7: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

We break down everything you need to know for Stage 7 of the 2023 Tour de France. We’ve got how to watch and what is up for grabs.

By DKNetworkStaff

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Ramon Sinkeldam of The Netherlands and Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team Alpecin-Deceuninck - Green Points Jersey cross the finish line during the stage six of the 110th Tour de France 2023 a 144.9km stage from Tarbes to Cauterets-Cambasque 1355m / #UCIWT / on July 06, 2023 in Cauterets-Cambasque, France. Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

The 2023 Tour de France wrapped up its run through the Pyrenees and the peloton gets a bit of a respite heading into the second weekend of the race. Stage 6 gets underway on Friday, July 7 at 7:15 a.m. ET and will run 169.9 kilometers from Mont-de-Marsan to Bordeaux. Peacock will air the full stage and USA Network will pick up coverage starting at 8 a.m.

Stage 6 will be a fairly flat stage, and so it’s no surprise Jasper Philipsen is an even money favorite to win it at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s a sprint specialist, and this stage is unlikely to have much of an impact on the overall standings. It’s as much a recovery day for leaders like Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar after a tough couple days in the mountains. Vingegaard claimed the yellow jersey on the first day deep in the Pyrenees, while Pogačar won the stage the next day and cut into Vingegaard’s lead.

It’s effectively a two-cyclist race moving forward. Neither Vingegaard or Pogačar will be at the very front when the first cyclists finish a little after 11 a.m. ET, but both will not be too far back in the peloton.

TV schedule

Date: Friday, July 7
Time: 7:15 a.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network (starting at 8 a.m.)
Live stream: Peacock

Course map

View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.

Current leaderboard

  1. Jonas Vingegaard — 26 hours, 10 minutes, 44 seconds
  2. Tadej Pogačar — 25 seconds back
  3. Jai Hindley — 1 minute, 34 seconds back
  4. Simon Yates — 3 minutes, 14 seconds back
  5. Carlos Rodriguez Cano — 3 minutes, 30 seconds back

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds

Stage winner

2023 Tour de France, Stage 6 odds

Cyclist Odds
Cyclist Odds
Jasper Philipsen +100
Caleb Ewan +400
Fabio Jakobsen +700
Dylan Groenewegen +800
Phil Bauhaus +1200
Mark Cavendish +1200
Wout Van Aert +1600
Sam Welsford +1800
Mads Pedersen +2500
Biniam Girmay +4000
Jordi Meeus +4000
Bryan Coquard +5000
Christophe Laporte +8000
Mathieu van der Poel +8000
Alexander Kristoff +8000
Peter Sagan +15000
Danny Van Poppel +15000
Michael Morkov +15000
Jasper Stuyven +20000
Magnus Cort Nielsen +20000
Kasper Asgreen +20000
Soren Waerenskjold +30000
Matteo Trentin +30000
Luka Mezgec +30000
Luca Mozzato +30000
Corbin Strong +30000
Mike Teunissen +30000
Matej Mohoric +40000
Cees Bol +40000
Soren Kragh Andersen +40000
Alexis Renard +40000
Remi Cavagna +40000
Tom Pidcock +40000
Tadej Pogacar +40000
Anthony Turgis +50000
Yves Lampaert +50000
Edvald Boasson Hagen +50000
Julian Alaphilippe +50000
Victor Campenaerts +50000
Fred Wright +50000
Florian Vermeersch +50000
Quinn Simmons +50000
Alberto Bettiol +50000
Axel Zingle +60000
Nikias Arndt +60000
Jonas Vingegaard +60000
Alex Kirsch +60000
Rasmus Tiller +80000
Omar Fraile +80000
Simon Clarke +80000
Jenthe Biermans +80000
Nils Politt +80000
Stefan Kung +80000
Anthony Perez +80000
Nils Eekhoff +80000
Victor Lafay +80000
John Degenkolb +80000
Alexander Edmondson +80000
Mathieu Burgaudeau +80000
Jonas Gregaard +80000
Matis Louvel +80000
Mattias Skjelmose +80000
Benoit Cosnefroy +80000
Alex Aranburu +80000
Quinten Hermans +80000
Stan Dewulf +80000
Valentin Ferron +80000
Marco Haller +80000
Ben Turner +80000
Quentin Pacher +100000
Maxim Van Gils +100000
James Shaw +100000
Jonas Rickaert +100000
Yevgeniy Federov +100000
Dion Smith +100000
Guillaume Boivin +100000
Patrick Konrad +100000
Gianni Moscon +100000
Anthony Delaplace +100000
Warren Barguil +100000
Jasper de Buyst +100000
Hugo Houle +100000
Anthon Charmig +100000
Nans Peters +100000
Matteo Jorgenson +100000
Dylan Teuns +100000
Lilian Calmejane +100000
Pello Bilbao +100000
Mikkel Bjerg +100000
Oliver Naesen +100000
Tobias Halland Johannessen +100000
Neilson Powless +100000
Bob Jungels +100000
Ramon Sinkeldam +100000
Laurent Pichon +100000
Tony Gallopin +100000
Clement Champoussin +100000
Rui Costa +100000
Tiesj Benoot +100000
Valentin Madouas +100000
Krists Neilands +100000
Egan Bernal +100000
Daniel Oss +100000
Simon Geschke +100000
Adrien Petit +100000
Elmar Reinders +100000
Jonas Abrahamsen +100000

Overall winner

Jonas Vingegaard: -110
Tadej Pogačar: +100
Jai Hindley: +3500
Carlos Rodriguez: +6500
Adam Yates: +10000
Sepp Kuss: +20000
Tom Pidcock: +25000
David Gaudu: +5000
Simon Yates: +6500
Romain Bardey: +25000

Stage prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300

More From DraftKings Network